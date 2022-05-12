Indian citizens, students now eligible for booster shot, health min says

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian citizens and students travelling abroad are now eligible to take a booster shot as needed, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

"Indian citizens & students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country," federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)