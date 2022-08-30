Indian college dropout becomes world's third richest man

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carl Samson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bernard Arnault
    Bernard Arnault
    French business tycoon
  • Gautam Adani
    Indian businessman
  • Jeff Bezos
    Jeff Bezos
    American engineer and entrepreneur, founder of Amazon.com, Inc. and Blue Origin
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX
  • Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani
    Indian businessman
  • Bill Gates
    Bill Gates
    American business magnate and philanthropist

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has reportedly surpassed France’s Bernard Arnault to become the world’s third richest person.

Adani, 60, is the founder and current chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s top conglomerates with stakes in port development and operations, aerospace and military defense, thermal power generation and solar manufacturing, among other areas.

As of Aug. 30, Adani is estimated to be worth $137.4 billion, trailing behind Tesla’s Elon Musk ($251 billion) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($153 billion) in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. This makes him the first Asian to join the tracker’s top three.

Adani was born in Ahmedabad in the Indian state of Gujarat. As a teenager, he dropped out of college, moved to Mumbai and began working as a diamond trader.

More from NextShark: New study: Today's children will live through three times more climate disasters than their grandparents

He returned home in 1981 and began to import polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for his brother’s plastic business. By 1988, he founded Adani Enterprises, his flagship company, to trade commodities.

Adani, like other billionaires, saw his wealth grow exponentially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He first overtook fellow Indian mogul Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person in February, then Bill Gates in the Bloomberg Index last month before passing Arnault this week.

However, his ascent in the ranking also comes after Gates announced a $20 billion donation to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Microsoft founder is currently the world’s fifth richest person with an estimated net worth of $117 billion.

More from NextShark: New Yorker Starts 'Chinatown Block Watch' to Patrol the Streets for Anti-Asian Harassment

Adani Group’s growth has also raised concerns for being predominantly funded by debt, having “opaque shareholder structures” and a lack of analyst coverage, Bloomberg noted. Despite these issues, shares have surged, with Adani Enterprises seeing a record 1.7% spike on Tuesday.

Adani also made headlines last week after announcing a hostile bid to take over NDTV, one of India’s largest broadcasters, through his media arm AMG Media Networks. Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Pugalia said AMG “seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge.”

 

More from NextShark: Taiwan Police Use 'Animal Crossing' to Find Owner of Lost Nintendo Switch

Featured Image via Adani Group

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

South Korea says new history textbooks in Japan ‘distorts facts’ about World War II sex slavery

Recommended Stories

  • India's Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's Adani group and New Delhi Television said on Monday they had asked the market regulator to check if any regulatory restrictions prohibit the news network's founders from selling a major stake to the conglomerate. NDTV and Adani have locked horns in public after the Adani group, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, last week unveiled plans to control a majority stake in the popular news network.

  • Amazon, facing 'unfavorable regulatory environment' in India, struggles to expand

    Amazon is lagging its chief rival Flipkart in India on several key metrics and struggling to make inroads in smaller Indian cities and towns, according to a scathing report by investment firm Sanford C. Bernstein. The American e-commerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country, where it has deployed over $6.5 billion, stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients Tuesday that was obtained by TechCrunch. India is a key overseas market for Amazon, where it competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail, which launched grocery shopping on WhatsApp this week, Walmart-owned Flipkart and social commerce startups SoftBank-backed Meesho and Tiger Global-backed DealShare.

  • Darius Slayton wouldn’t be surprised if he were among Giants cuts, trades

    New York Giants WR Darius Slayton feels he did enough to earn a roster spot but wouldn't be surprised if he were cut or traded.

  • Emirates and other airlines may receive some of their $400 million trapped in Nigeria

    In what is the latest episode underscoring an ongoing liquidity crisis in Nigeria, especially concerning availability of dollars, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently complained that airlines have $464 million in revenues that they could not repatriate out of Nigeria. This is amplifying a crisis that had led to flight ticket hikes and the threat to the aviation sector of the potential exit of big employers.

  • Elon Musk: focused on getting self-driving Teslas in wide release by year-end

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Monday he aimed to get the electric auto maker's self-driving technology ready by year-end and hopes it could be in wide release in the United States and possibly in Europe, depending on regulatory approval. Speaking at an energy conference in Norway, Musk said his attention was currently focused on his SpaceX Starship spacecraft and self-driving Tesla electric cars. "Have self-driving in wide release at least in the U.S., and ... potentially in Europe, depending on regulatory approval," Musk told the audience.

  • All the economic good news, from jobs to inflation, was just a momentary blip. The worst is yet to come.

    From a housing market crash to consumer spending slowdown, there are clear signs that the economy is in real danger of falling into a nasty recession.

  • Greenbrier elects retired admiral Tom Fargo to lead board after Bill Furman

    The Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE: GBX) elected Thomas B. Fargo as chair of its board of directors, effective at the close of business on Wednesday. It’s the latest development at the Lake Oswego-based railcar maker related to the retirement of longtime CEO and chairman Bill Furman. Fargo, a retired four-star admiral with post-military experience on boards in energy, defense, maritime and transportation industries, has been on the Greenbrier board since 2015 and became lead director early last year.

  • Jeff Bezos used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. Here’s what it taught him about management

    Jeff Bezos tweeted that he still loves McDonald’s 40 years after working the morning shift. He’s said this first job taught him responsibility.

  • Indian teen dies days after being set on fire by man she rejected

    Ankita Kumari, 19, was set ablaze by Shahrukh Hussain, who drenched her in gasoline while she slept, according to reports. The assailant would reportedly stalk Kumari, repeatedly asking her to enter a relationship with him. Hussain threatened to kill her after she scolded and rejected him.

  • It's official: Twitter listing Oakland office space for sublease

    The social media giant had previously declined to say what it planned to do with the 66,600 square feet it leased at 1330 Broadway in Oakland.

  • NAACP pushes for $50k in student loan debt cancellation to address racial debt divide

    Some Howard University students are echoing nationwide calls for the federal government to cancel $50,000 more in student loan debt.

  • Elon Musk Sends Letter to Twitter With Added Reasons Why He Can Cancel Buyout

    The Tesla chief executive sends a letter to Twitter detailing additional reasons why he believes he can terminate the purchase of the social media company.

  • Here's Why Dave Ramsey Warns You to 'Read the Fine Print' When Opening a New Bank Account

    When it comes to opening a bank account, it's important to find the right place to park your money. According to Ramsey, it's especially important that you pay attention to exactly what a bank is offering when it comes to the interest rate you will be paid on the money in your account. "Lots of banks will use special interest rates or introductory offers to get new customers, but those rates may not last forever, so read the fine print (even if it’s too small for a mouse to see)," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads.

  • Giants cut Webb, Bachman - Jones, Saquon among 10 captains

    The New York Giants said good-byes to a lot of players for now as the team reached its 53-man roster list Tuesday. There weren't any major srprises in the 20 moves that featured third-string quarterback Davis Webb and receiver Alex Bachman being cut. Both had good camps in Brian Daboll's first preseason season as coach.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • What to know about Tim Michels, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor

    What to know about Tim Michels' military service, net worth and the Michels Corporation.

  • Musk Finds New Reasons to End Twitter Takeover

    Lawyers for&nbsp;Elon Musk&nbsp;and&nbsp;Twitter are sparring over how a whistle-blower's accusations could affect the outcome of Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover of the social media platform.&nbsp;Mandeep Singh has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Investors in United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last three years

    The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term...

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round

    Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. Embed that finance: Pezesha, a Kenyan-based fintech startup, is flush with $11 million in new capital as it seeks to bridge the gap between access to financial products and what is a “$330 billion financing deficit for the small enterprises that make up 90% of Africa’s businesses,” Annie reports. The social media giant is launching the “Close Friends” features globally, Ivan reports.