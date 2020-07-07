Indian committee recommends moving LG Polymers plant hit by gas leak

CHENNAI (Reuters) - An Indian government-appointed committee investigating a deadly gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India that killed 12 people in May has recommended shifting the chemical factory away from human habitation, it said in a report released on Tuesday.

The probe found that the plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working, the committee said.

Toxic styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant near the city of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of May 7, choking many people who were sleeping and killing 12.





(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)