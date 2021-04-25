Indian coronavirus variant reaches Switzerland -government says

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva
·1 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The first case of the Indian variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Switzerland, the Federal Office for Public Health (BAG) said, as other countries introduce travel bans to contain its spread.

The case involved a passenger who arrived in Switzerland via a transit airport and not directly from India, which has been hit hard by a massive wave of infections in recent days, the BAG said on Twitter.

The test took place at the end of March, BAG told Reuters on Sunday, adding the person entered Switzerland via a European country.

BAG said consultations were now underway on whether to add India to its list of high-risk countries, from where people must immediately go into quarantine upon arrival in Switzerland.

"The reason for this is the rapid spread of the variant in the country," a spokesman said, referring to India, adding there was currently no accurate information on how infectious or how much more dangerous the new variant was.

Italy on Sunday joined other countries by imposing restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of the variant.

India has reported more than 300,000 new cases each day for the past four days, more than anywhere else in the world since the pandemic began.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by David Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • What We Know About India’s ‘Double Mutant’ Covid-19 Variant

    Scientists are trying to understand the role coronavirus variants, including a new one dubbed the double mutant, are playing in the world’s fastest-growing surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions

  • India's richest people are fleeing on private jets as the country hits almost 350,000 COVID-19 infections in another daily global record

    Several countries have imposed travel restrictions on visitors from India as it battles a catastrophic second coronavirus wave.

  • Italy imposes travel ban from India over COVID variant

    Italy has joined other countries by imposing restrictions on travel from India to avert the spread of a COVID-19 variant as the Asian nation struggles with a surge in infections. Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Twitter he had signed an order barring foreign travellers who have been in India in the past 14 days from entering the country. India, which is facing a health crisis, is battling a "double mutant" strain of COVID-19.

  • Irresistibly cheap flights to hot destinations like Japan are prompting Americans to gamble with travel restrictions

    United and American are selling flights to Japan for under $200 and Europe for under $300. The question remains, however: Will Americans be let in?

  • UK's Johnson paid for apartment refurbishment himself, minister says

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally covered the cost of refurbishing his Downing Street flat, a minister said, seeking to quash claims by Johnson's former top adviser that the prime minister had planned to get donors to pay for it secretly. "What I know is the prime minister has personally met the costs of the flat refurbishment and that is what people in Britain want to know," Liz Truss, Britain's trade minister, told BBC television on Sunday. Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's key adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before a bust-up last year, said on Friday that Johnson wanted to donors to secretly pay for the renovation and he told the prime minister the plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal".

  • President Biden officially calls mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Empire genocide

    President Biden officially called the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire 106 years ago a genocide. Armenian Americans celebrated the announcement while the Turkish government denounced Biden's declaration.

  • Indian variant has become the most imported form of Covid

    The Indian variant is now the most imported form of coronavirus, a new analysis by Public Health England (PHE) has found, amid fears it contains mutations which could bypass immunity and make it more transmissible. The variant has now overtaken the UK variant in travellers, even though the Kent mutated virus has spread rapidly round the world, meaning cases are regularly being imported back to Britain. A report from PHE found that just three cases of the Indian variant have no link to travel, with 94 out of 119 cases imported, and 22 still under investigation.

  • Even after being fully vaccinated, many still wrestle with a fear of catching Covid

    “I don’t want to be sitting in a movie theater with ‘patient zero’ of a variant that bucks the vaccine.”

  • Death toll from mid-April ethnic clashes in Ethiopia may be 200, official says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -The death toll in clashes this month between Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and Amhara, in the northern Amhara region may be as high as 200, a senior official said on Sunday, up from previous reports of at least 50. Residents and officials in Oromiya Special Zone, an area in Amhara with a majority Oromo population, and the town of Ataye said there were deadly clashes in the area on April 16. "According to information we got from people who are displaced, we estimate that up to 200 people might have died from both zones, but we still need to verify the number," Endale Haile, Ethiopia’s chief ombudsman, told Reuters.

  • 'This Is Hell.' Prime Minister Modi's Failure to Lead Is Deepening India's COVID-19 Crisis

    As thousands are dying every day, Modi has looked the other way. But how much longer can the government ignore the crisis unfolding in India?

  • ‘Tempest’ Director Tatiana Huezo Talks ‘The Echo,’ Her Career and Style at Visions du Réel

    Mexico-based, El Salvador-born Tatiana Huezo has quickly emerged in the world of documentary as one of its most talented and thought-provoking directors of her generation. As she finally jumps from documentary to fiction with the upcoming “Noche de Fuego,” a strong big fest candidate, the director delivered a three-hour masterclass at this week’s Swiss doc […]

  • ‘La Vida en Común’ Director Ezequiel Yanco on Blending Genres to Create a “Rear Widow” for the COVID-19 Generation

    Among the 16 projects pitched at this year’s Visions du Réel is “Science Fiction” – a genre-busting documentary about Argentine filmmaker Ezequiel Yanco’s flight of imagination during the confines of quarantine. Yanco and producer Ana Godoy first visited the Swiss festival three years ago when “La Vida en Común,” their hybrid documentary about a group of […]

  • 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas

    In the current climate, it’s not easy to decide where to park your capital. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is trading at historic highs. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks continue to make waves. And a day does not go by when we don’t see another SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) stock enter the fray. Amongst all this, what’s the safest way to play the market? Well, that would have to be exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You may be asking yourself why you should invest in ETFs. One can easily just pick up every stock out there that has been doing well. As a cost-effective way of managing a broadly diversified portfolio, owning ETFs versus stocks has several advantages. They provide superior tax efficiency, lower risk and greater trading flexibility than actively managed funds.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In So, without further ado, let’s look at seven ETFs that will shield you during a bear market: Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) ETFs to Buy: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Source: Shutterstock Sometimes, even investing in ETFs can be challenging. If you are confused, it’s always better to go with a conventional approach. And you cannot get more traditional than VOO, which is benchmarked against the S&P 500 index of primarily U.S. blue-chip stocks. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is for those investors who do not want any surprises. The ETF offers a simple approach to invest in “the market” that won’t cause you any sleepless nights. The usual heavy hitters like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are well represented in the portfolio. It’s no surprise since tech stocks make up more than a quarter of VOO’s holdings. However, it is also invested in more traditional fare like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com From a largely passive investment to one that is full of risk and excitement. Cathie Wood had an excellent 2020. Five of her innovation-themed funds became the 25 best-performing equity ETFs of the year. If VOO is the safest way to play, ARKK is for those that can stomach a bit of risk and excitement. As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest, Wood is focused on investing in four disruptive industries: genomics, industrial innovation, next-gen internet and financial technology. Total assets under management are north of $20 billion. Holdings include electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), online payments processor Square (NYSE:SQ), streaming-device maker Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and genetic-testing expert Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), to give you an indication of the diversification of the portfolio. 7 Great Retirement Stocks for Gen Z However, the company is focusing on innovative companies. Hence, expect more volatility from this one. Although, with an experienced executive such as Wood at the helm, ARKK is a fascinating investment. ETFs to Buy: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) Source: Shutterstock The zig-zag nature of this list continues with the next entry. As its name suggests, DLN invests in large-cap companies with a history of strong, stable payments. Some of the notable names in its holdings include Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and healthcare icon Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). More of a defensive play, DLN is tempting for those looking to maximize current returns from the equity portion of their portfolios rather than focusing on a market capitalization weighting. Unfortunately, that makes it tilt toward sectors that have historically had high payouts. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Continuing the dividend theme, HDV allows you to invest in high-yield dividend stocks. Much like DLN, holdings comprise companies that offer consistent dividend payments and have a stable profit history. Since the index does not invest in companies with a low payout ratio, some volatile yet exciting picks are not in its portfolio. Additionally, this index gives you access to 75 dividend-paying domestic stocks screened for financial health. 7 A-Rated Retirement Stocks to Buy The total one-year return stands at 38.14%, and the trailing-12-month yield is 3.73%. ETFs to Buy: Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) Source: Shutterstock Invesco QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, making it similar to VOO, yet different. The S&P 500 returned an impressive 16% in 2020. Notwithstanding, the Nasdaq-100 index returned 45% during the same period. You can credit that to the Nasdaq stock exchange being more concentrated, because the total number of stocks in the Nasdaq-100 is much smaller than the S&P 500. Thus, due to fewer names and those names doing exceedingly well, QQQ is another safe way to play the market for stable returns. Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Our next entry on this list of ETFs is all about growth potential. Some investors may not like VOO or QQQ index funds’ broad-based approach; for them, VUG will be more to their liking. It uses sophisticated screening methods to ensure only the companies displaying consistent top-line and bottom-line growth are included in its holdings. 7 Hot Entertainment Stocks Worthy of Your Attention The portfolio includes 250 stocks from a diversified array of industries, with names such as Apple, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) representing a sizeable chunk of the fund’s holdings. ETFs to Buy: Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Source: Shutterstock At first glance, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund may seem like an unusual pick. Vaccines are rolling out, but we are not back to full throttle as of yet. Still, if analyst projections are anything to go by, industrial stocks should start whirring again very soon. While industrials might be a hard cyclical sector to read, if you are bullish on the U.S. economic recovery, this fund is a must-have for your portfolio. Considering the nature of the fund, you will only find the top 73 industrial stocks on the S&P 500 in this portfolio. The fund is market-cap weighted. Consequently, the large caps command the biggest weights. Some of the fund’s top holdings include Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Union Pacific Corporation, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The recent spike in Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll is still likely a huge underestimation

    As if scenes from overcrowded hospitals and SOS cries from people struggling to access oxygen and medicines were not enough, now images from New Delhi’s cremation grounds and graveyards are reflecting how bad things on the ground really are. Since March 1, Delhi has seen over 2,284 Covid-related deaths, as per official data. There are fears that this tally may rise sharply in the coming weeks as the healthcare infrastructure in Delhi has been under stress for the last several days with thousands of new cases being reported on a daily basis.

  • Are cryptocurrencies ready to go mainstream?

    Digital currencies like Bitcoin have grown into a multi-trillion dollar industry. Are they primed to become a true alternative to traditional money?

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • A Texas couple who deleted Facebook posts bragging about being at the Capitol riot was arrested for assaulting police officers, FBI says

    "We fought the cops to get in the Capital and got pepper sprayed and beat but by gosh the patriots got in!" Jalise Middleton said in a deleted post.

  • Air Force vet has PTSD not from her service, but from attempted rape by ex-KCK cop

    Was everyone in the KCK police department just accustomed to women screaming behind Roger Golubski’s office door?

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher