Stocks jumped Friday, amid signs that central bankers may be starting to take a possible global growth slowdown seriously and raising hopes in the market that they won’t increase interest rates as quickly as feared. Friday’s trading capped off a rough week which saw the 3 major U.S. indexes all far more than 2%, with the Nasdaq down almost 3%. “US stocks are finishing on a high note as investors take comfort from a round of Fed speak that suggests financial markets won’t have to price in even more tightening of financial conditions,” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.