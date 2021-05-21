Indian court acquits prominent journalist of rape charge

FILE - In this March 13, 2001 file photo, Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal speaks at a hotel in New Delhi, India. An Indian trial court on Friday acquitted Tejpal, a high-profile editor of an investigative magazine of the charge of sexually assaulting a female colleague in the elevator of a five-star hotel nearly eight years ago. (AP Photo/Ajit Kumar, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian trial court on Friday acquitted the founder and editor of an investigative magazine of the charge of sexually assaulting a female journalist in the elevator of a five-star hotel nearly eight years ago.

Judge Kshama Joshi read out a brief order in the presence of Tarun Tejpal and his family, his attorney Suhas Velip told reporters. The media were not allowed in the courtroom because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors are likely to appeal Tejpal’s acquittal after the detailed ruling becomes available, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

Tejpal, 58, came under investigation after the woman told the Tehelka magazine’s managing editor about the alleged assault. The woman has not been named in line with Indian laws protecting identities in sexual assault cases.

Police arrested Tejpal, who founded the magazine and was its editor-in-chief, in 2013. He was later freed on bail.

The charge sheet accused Tejpal of rape and wrongfully restraining the woman under newly expanded laws that broaden the definition of rape to include other forms of sexual assault. If convicted, he could have faced up to seven years in prison.

The woman said Tejpal assaulted her twice in a hotel elevator in Goa, on Nov. 7 and 8, 2013, when the magazine was hosting its annual conference of Indian leaders, newsmakers and celebrities. The woman’s duties at the conference involved escorting Robert De Niro and his daughter to events.

The woman did not comment immediately on Tejpal's acquittal. After she filed the complaint against him, Tejpal stepped aside at the magazine, which has published stories exposing corruption and sexual violence in India. His current status is unclear.

A statement in the name of Tejpal thanked the court for its “rigorous, impartial and fair trial.”

"The past seven and a half years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of these false allegations on every aspect of our personal, professional and public lives,’’ the statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • Estill elects its first female mayor in delayed runoff following dramatic tie vote

    “I felt like I could be an answer for the Town of Estill,” she said.

  • Former Mayor Marty Walsh denies knowledge of allegations against police commissioner

    Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is denying a claim that he had prior knowledge about the domestic violence allegations that embattled Boston police Commissioner Dennis White is facing.

  • Filing: Ex-Boston mayor knew of abuse claims against top cop

    Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was aware of decades-old domestic violence allegations against the city's now embattled top cop before picking him to lead the department, the police commissioner's predecessor told a court this week. The statement came in a case brought by Dennis White, who is urging a court to block the city from firing him as police commissioner after placing him on leave in February. Walsh, now secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, denies having any knowledge of the allegations before picking White for the top job in January.

  • Kristen Bell tried psilocybin for depression. Here's what experts say about the psychedelic mushroom.

    Actress Kristen Bell opened up about trying psilocybin to treat her depression. But experts say you shouldn't do it at home.

  • Ruff Day? Pit Bull Relaxes on Sofa in Hilariously Human Way

    A nine-month-old bulldog from Auckland took an altogether more human approach to kicking back on the couch recently, as seen in a TikTok video posted by his slightly bemused owner.New Zealander James Maney told Storyful that the footage was recorded on May 12, and it shows his pet dog Samson lying back on the corner of a couch in front of the TV.Many said the dog does “weird stuff like this” quite often, and captioned the TikTok video “Acting like he pays the bills.” Credit: James Maney via Storyful

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • You Won't Believe What Kelly Ripa's Abs Look Like During A Workout

    She captioned her post, “work in progress."

  • Republican lawmakers face fines for defying mask rules on the House floor and haven't revealed whether they're vaccinated

    The Capitol physician said House members must continue wearing masks on the House floor until all members and floor staffers are fully vaccinated.

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer who raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    During Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," the 35-year-old singer described being raped when she was 19.

  • Arizona secretary of state says Maricopa County needs new voting machines after Republican audit

    In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election. Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything. Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts, Hobbs wrote, she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections." Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement, The Arizona Republic reports. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future." More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothing

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Fact check: Image claiming to show Joe Biden with White House press secretary has been altered twice

    A 2013 viral image that was altered to show Biden groping a reporter has resurfaced, except this time, with Jen Psaki's face. It's twice manipulated.

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • ‘Breaking Bad’ costars just played bartender at this South Beach food fest event

    The masks were off and the glasses were out on Thursday at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • He was wanted in the rape of 2 kids in Washington state. Cops found him on a boat in Florida

    A 34-year old man accused of raping two children in Washington state in January was arrested this week on a boat on which he was living in Lee County, Florida.

  • Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after the worst violence in years, with U.S. President Joe Biden pledging to salvage the devastated Gaza Strip and the United Nations urging renewed Israeli-Palestinian dialogue. Israeli aerial bombardment of the densely populated enclave killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, wounded more than 1,900 and damaged critical infrastructure and thousands of homes. In Israel, 12 people were killed and hundreds treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing into shelters.