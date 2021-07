BGR

Did someone forget to tell Amazon that Prime Day 2021 is over? It certainly seems like that might be the case. Just take a look at the incredible headphones deals on the retailer’s site right now. Best-selling AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are among the two most popular options for headphones among our readers. That … The post Get $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for $98 in Amazon’s crazy sale appeared first on BGR.