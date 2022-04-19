Indian Crypto Exchange CoinDCX Raises Over $135 Million in New Funding Round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amitoj Singh
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rasika Joshi
    Indian actress

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX raised over $135 million in Series D funding, the co-founder and CEO, Sumit Gupta wrote in a Twitter post. The funding increases CoinDCX's valuation to to $2.15 billion from $1.1 billion following Series C funding in August 2021, said Rasika Joshi, director of media relations at CoinDCX.

  • "The round was led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital Management with strong participation from prominent investors like Kingsway, Draper Dragon, Republic, and Kindred," Gupta said.

  • The funding round also saw existing investors such as B Capital Group, Coinbase, Polychain and Cadenza increasing their investments in CoinDCX. Coinbase also launched trading in India earlier this month.

  • CoinDCX did not immediately comment about raising funds at a time when India's trading volumes have plummeted after the one-two punch of a new tax law and Coinbase's launch gone wrong with some payment processors dropping exchanges.

  • The exchange also said it has "recently partnered with crypto-native trade surveillance and market integrity leaders such as Solidus Labs and Coinfirm, to strengthen its anti-money laundering protection, and to provide precise and holistic detection and reporting into suspicious activities."

  • CoinDCX intends to nearly triple its talent pool by the end of the year. "Currently, we stand at 400 employees and we will have about 1,000 by the year-end," Rasika said.


Recommended Stories

  • High-Yield Crypto Is Dying Under Regulatory Pressure

    Celsius Network has shut down its high-yield products for retail investors, joining other crypto lenders in scaling back.

  • Ireland's Political Parties to Be Banned From Accepting Crypto: Report

    Political parties in the Republic of Ireland are to banned from accepting donations in cryptocurrency, the Irish Independent reported Tuesday.

  • European crypto industry steps up efforts to influence EU policy

    More than 40 crypto business leaders have asked the European Union not to require crypto firms to disclose transaction details and dial down attempts to bring to heel rapidly growing decentralised finance platforms. The European Union, like countries and jurisdictions across the globe, is working to tame the freewheeling crypto sector. The EU is ahead of the United States and Britain in developing a set of rules for the $2.1 trillion sector.

  • India's March WPI inflation accelerates, adding pressure on retail prices

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's annual wholesale inflation rate accelerated to 14.55% in March, completing a year in double-digit territory as firms grapple with rising input costs and pass on higher prices to consumers. Rising input costs for products such as fuel, metals and chemicals have pushed up wholesale prices, a proxy for producer prices. This is adding to pressure on retail prices, economists said.

  • Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX tops $2 billion valuation in new $135 million funding

    CoinDCX has doubled its valuation to $2.15 billion (post-money) in eight months following a fresh $135 million funding, it said today, as the Indian cryptocurrency exchange looks to aggressively expand its product offerings and talent base, including some to double down on compliances in the world’s second largest internet market. Coinbase Ventures, Kingsway, DraperDragon, Republic and Kindred Ventures also participated in the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s new funding. To date, CoinDCX has raised more than $245 million.

  • Australia's CBA rebuffs reports of partnership with crypto trading platform

    CBA branded https://www.commbank.com.au/articles/newsroom/2022/04/cryptocurrency-scam-warning.html the article to be "totally false and untrue" on Tuesday, adding that it had reported it to the relevant authorities and asked social media publishers, including Facebook, to take down the article. The report comes months after Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, Andrew Forest, filed a lawsuit against Facebook-owner Meta Platforms alleging it breached anti-money laundering laws and used his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes.

  • Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery rivals in India, back UrbanPiper in $24 million funding

    UrbanPiper, a restaurant management platform that processes 18% of all online food orders in India, has raised $24 million in a new financing round from a number of investors including Swiggy and Zomato, the three firms said Monday. The six-year-old startup’s Series B funding was led by existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global. Pankaj Chaddah, a founder of Zomato, Ankit Nagori of Curefoods and Khadim Batti and Vara Kumar are among some angels who have also invested in the new round.

  • Halliburton Earnings Due As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings are on tap, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • Ukrainians deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol dream of home

    Mila Panchenko found herself on a station platform in southwest Russia after lack of food and water forced her to hand herself over to pro-Russian forces to escape the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. At the station in Taganrog, a port on the Sea of Azov, she was put on a train along with around 200 other Ukrainians and told they were being transported to another part of Russia's Rostov region, which borders Ukraine. In addition to Panchenko, Reuters spoke to another Ukrainian woman - Natalia Bil-Maer - who escaped Mariupol last month, as well as the relatives of two other refugees.

  • Kabul blasts kill four and wound many at boys' school

    Two blasts outside a high school in the Afghan capital killed at least four people and wounded many.

  • Is Ukrainian a language or a dialect? That depends on whom you ask and how the war ends

    Whether someone's speech is a language or a dialect is a matter of both linguistics and politics. illust-monster/iStock/Getty Images PlusSince the start of the war in Ukraine, the number of people studying Ukrainian on Duolingo, a language learning website and mobile app, has increased by more than 500%. Most of those who are taking up Ukrainian are probably unaware that there is a long-running controversy about this particular form of speech. One side views Russians and Ukrainians as “one peopl

  • 'Good music played by good musicians' - Ashland community band ready for spring concert

    From Wooster to Ashland to Mansfield, musicians from all over make up the 60-member-strong Ashland Area Community Concert Band; show is April 29.

  • King of the ‘Lunatics’ Becomes Bitcoin’s Most-Watched Whale

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in 2016, when Do Kwon was just a little-known startup founder with grand ambitions of bringing free internet to all, he noticed his research on distributed networks kept bringing up stuff on Bitcoin and Ethereum.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Hap

  • Russia Rounding Up Thousands of Ukrainians in ‘Filtration Camps,’ Mariupol Authorities Warn

    Alexander Nemenov/AFP via GettyRussian forces are holding approximately 27,000 Ukrainians in “filtration camps” near the besieged city of Mariupol, according to local authorities.The filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta line are aimed at preparing the Ukrainians for deportation to Russia, according to Petro Andriuschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.The report coincides with alerts from the Mariupol City Council and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defens

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).