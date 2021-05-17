Indian doctors, trained abroad, forced to stand by as COVID sweeps nation

FILE PHOTO: A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi
Kannaki Deka
·2 min read

By Kannaki Deka

GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) - Some 90,000 Indian doctors armed with medical degrees from Russia, China and Ukraine are urging the government to put them to work in the battle against COVID-19 instead of standing idly by, waiting for local licences.

Nowhere in the world has been hit harder by the pandemic than India, as a new variant of the virus fuelled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily, with more than 4,000 deaths a day, overwhelming the health system.

Graduates from overseas medical schools including Bangladesh, Philippines, Nepal and Kyrgyzstan have to pass local exams in India before they are allowed to practise.

Many have either cleared the exams and are waiting for their licences to be issued, while others are to sit for the test next month.

"We are not demanding that foreign graduates should be allowed to conduct surgeries, but they must be allowed to work as frontline workers at such a critical juncture," said Najeerul Ameen, president of All India Foreign Medical Graduates Association.

Health experts are warning that India will soon face a shortage of medical staff in critical care units as the second wave takes its toll.

"Over the next few weeks we'll be seeing the death of patients in ICUs (intensive care units) because there may be no nurses and doctors to take care of them. This is going to happen," said Dr Devi Shetty, a prominent cardiologist at a recent conference.

Last week, overworked nurses and paramedics in government hospitals in the western state of Gujarat went on a strike asking for better wages and insurance cover.

Ameen said thousands of the foreign medical graduates were standing idle despite being keen to work. The World Health Organization recognises their degrees.

Officials at the National Board of Examination (NBE) said the exams were mandatory because they had not been trained in India.

"They are not accustomed to Indian health care problems at all," said Pawanindra Lal, executive director of the NBE.

The health ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Additional reporting and writing by Rupam Jain, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus latest news: Youths should not jump vaccine queues in Indian variant hotspots, says No 10

    Covid lockdown roadmap: Rules changing from today, May 17 Everyone 'must play their part' to beat Indian variant, PM says Vaccines appear to prevent 97 per cent of Indian variant infections Portugal dispatch: We're tested, filled in the forms and this is how it feels 'One shot' vaccines could be targeted at refuseniks in Covid hotspots Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Local areas should not vaccinate young people earlier than planned to stem the spread of the Indian variant of coronavirus, Downing Street has said. It follows reports that officials in Bolton, Greater Manchester, have given Covid jabs to locals as young as 17 as the town races to overcome a hotspot of the strain. This is despite the vaccine rollout only extending down to 38-year-olds so far, except for the vulnerable and certain occupations. The Prime Minister's spokesman cited advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that the best way to protect against the strain was to give vulnerable groups their second dose. Thousands of extra doses have been sent to Bolton to help tackle rising cases of the variant there, with more than 9,000 people reportedly jabbed over the weekend, as those in their twenties and thirties queued up. Asked whether the Government would stop local officials giving vaccines to younger people, the spokesman said: "We want every part of the country to abide by the advice set out by the JCVI, it's this unified approach that has allowed us to proceed so quickly with our vaccine rollout." Follow the latest updates below.

  • The Covid-19 catastrophe has jeopardised the plans of thousands of Indian students

    As the country continues to clock over 280,000 daily new cases of coronavirus, Indian borders are sealed barring some exceptions. Additionally, the visa process has become stricter.

  • UK readies for major reopening but new variant sparks worry

    Travelers in England were packing their bags, bartenders were polishing their glasses and performers were warming up as Britain prepared Sunday for a major step out of lockdown — but with clouds of worry on the horizon. Excitement at the reopening of travel and hospitality vied with anxiety that a more contagious virus variant first found in India is spreading fast and could delay further plans to reopen. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to “take this next step with a heavy dose of caution.”

  • Dana White trashes Triller, talks Tony Ferguson’s future, more after UFC 262

    Dana White trashes Triller, talks Tony Ferguson's future, more after UFC 262

  • No alternative to vaccine passports, says Dubai airport boss

    Dubai is the world's busiest airport and its boss says vaccine passports will get us flying again.

  • Houston tiger: Animal missing for a week located

    Viral footage posted last week showed the animal roaming around a Houston neighbourhood.

  • Houston's elusive tiger named India found safe, headed for sanctuary

    A tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood was headed to a sanctuary after police released video of the captured animal being bottle fed, petted.

  • India promises more vaccines as daily COVID-19 deaths stay above 4,000

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country, as the federal government pledged to bolster vaccine supplies. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India has risen more than 4,000 for the fourth time in a week, with Sunday's 311,170 new infections representing the lowest single-day rise in more than three weeks. Federal health officials warned against any complacency over a "plateauing" in the rise of infections, however, and urged states to add intensive care units and strengthen their medical workforces.

  • Lack of sleep is harming health care workers – and their patients

    The high prevalence of insomnia symptoms among health care workers has concerning implications for our health care system. ER Productions Limited/Getty ImagesMany people often assume that health care providers are healthier than the general population. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has shined a concerning light on the the physical and mental health of health care workers – and their lack of sleep. Poor sleep can harm well-being – it’s been shown to be a strong risk factor for cognitive decline and early mortality. I am an expert in sleep and stress among middle-aged adults in the workplace, and my research has found that work-related stress influences sleep quantity and quality. And not only that – poor sleep may increase the risk of adverse health outcomes for both health care workers and their patients. Sleep problems are common among health care workers Health care workers face many stressors, and many studies have shown that sleep plays a major role. For example, a 2016 review of multiple studies on sleep deprivation among nurses found that 55% work over 40 hours a week and 30%-70% report getting fewer than six hours of sleep a night. My research, which focuses on nurses and direct-care workers, such as nursing assistants, personal care aides, and home health aides, has had similar findings. We found that 57% of direct-care workers in a long-term care facility and 68% of nurses in a cancer hospital reported experiencing insomnia symptoms like difficulty falling asleep and frequent nighttime awakenings. Sleep issues are more prevalent in health care workers compared to workers in other industries. A CDC report on 2013-2014 data on 22 major occupation groups found health care support workers and practitioners had the second and third highest levels of short sleep duration – defined as less than seven hours – with 40% of these workers reporting short sleep. A 2018 study found similar results, with health care support occupations continuing to rank second highest at 45%. Sleep loss in health care workers also manifests in different forms. My collaborative research team compared the sleep quality of 1,220 direct-care workers with 637 IT office employees using both self-report and sleep actigraphy assessments, which is a method that objectively quantifies sleep and wake patterns based on movement. We found that over 60% of both groups experienced at least one sleep issue over the past month, such as sleep insufficiency, short sleep duration or more nighttime waking. However, direct-care workers had poorer sleep characteristics across multiple sleep dimensions that are critical for optimal functioning and health. These include regularity, satisfaction, alertness, timing, efficiency and duration. Health care workers experience sleep issues that differ from workers in other industries. ER Productions Limited/Getty Images Health care worker sleep problems can be costly Insomnia symptoms pose a significant public health and economic burden. In 2010, it was estimated that insomnia has cost U.S. workers an annual total of 252.7 days of lost productivity and US$63.2 billion. For health care workers in particular, insufficient sleep duration, poor sleep quality and untreated insomnia may increase medical errors at the front lines. A 2020 study found that very high sleep-related impairment is associated with a 97% greater oddsof self-reported clinically significant medical errors among physicians. Sleep loss has also been associated with lower patient safety and care quality ratings among nurses. Just one night of insufficient sleep can reduce cognitive performance by as much as 25%. The effect of prolonged sleep loss on performance has even been likened to alcohol impairment – 19 hours of sustained wakefulness has been found to be equivalent to a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%, and 24 hours to 0.10%. Sleep loss poses health risks for providers Sleep loss doesn’t just hurt patients – it harms health care workers, too. Many studies have found chronic sleep loss to increase the risk of a number of conditions, including musculoskeletal injury, obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Nurses working rotating night shifts for over 15 years have been found to be 1.79 times and 1.35 times at risk to develop breast and colorectal cancer, respectively. It’s clear that the unique work conditions of health care workers, like nonstandard hours, proximity to life-threatening disease and reduced autonomy, may make them more vulnerable to sleep problems. Other factors like frequent interruptions during on-call sleep periods or shift work disruptions to normal sleep patterns can further exacerbate problems by fragmenting sleep. These stressful conditions may also be compounded by caregiving burdens in their own personal lives. Many nurses find themselves doing double- and triple-care duty: Not only do they provide care to their patients at work, but they also continue to serve as caregivers for their own children and aging parents. These stressful conditions can have a negative impact on their mental health – and even more so when adding on the challenges of dealing with a global pandemic. How can we improve sleep quality for health care workers? Health care workers clearly understand they need help to improve their sleep. In a survey of health care workers at a hospital and assisted living facility, my team found that 92% of nurses and 66% of direct-care workers would participate in a sleep intervention if given the opportunity. The challenge, however, is that sleep interventions are not one-size-fits-all. One of my studies examined whether reducing work-related stressors, like work-family conflicts, by increasing employee schedule control and supervisor support would help improve sleep quality. Though this intervention increased sleep duration among IT workers by about one hour per week, there was no improvement for direct-care workers. These findings suggest that different work environments can impose different sleep burdens on workers. Sleep interventions need to be specific to their targets. For sleep interventions to be effective for health care workers, they need to be designed around their specific needs. ER Productions Limited/Getty Images Our next step was to figure out what kinds of sleep interventions would work best for health care workers. When we asked inpatient nurses what sleep interventions they preferred, the majority preferred mindfulness-based strategies over cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia and sleep hygiene education. Mindfulness-based strategies focus less on changing behavior and more on centering the individual in the present moment. By neutrally observing and accepting their thoughts and feelings, meditation practices may improve insomnia symptoms by decreasing physiological arousal and minimizing psychological factors like rumination. This preference for mindfulness-based strategies may be attributed to a desire to reduce stress – nurses with insomnia symptoms reported higher perceived stress. Greater problems with sleep have been seen to be closely related to higher perceived stress in a general adult sample. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] The relationship between mindfulness and sleep is bidirectional. This means that they mutually affect each other – increasing mindfulness may improve sleep, and improved sleep may increase mindfulness. My team found that better nightly sleep for health care workers is associated with higher mindfulness the following day. As a practice that cultivates attention to and awareness of what is taking place in the present moment – a state of mind critical to providing care – these findings suggest that improving sleep may provide important benefits to patent care delivery by increasing “mindful care.” Health care workers can’t lose any more sleep Sleep is not just a personal issue. Many social and cultural factors directly impact sleep quality – and for health care workers, it’s clear that their work environment is not conducive to healthy sleep. Health care workers need sufficient sleep to efficiently and effectively deliver high-quality patient care. The high prevalence of insomnia symptoms among providers not only has worrying implications for the well-being of our health care workers, but the well-being of our health care system as a whole. To support our health care workers, we need to let them sleep. This story was collaboratively developed by Dr. Lee’s research team, which includes Christina Mu, Julia Woolley, Mónika Domenech-Acevedo, Cassandra Richardson, and Arooj Khan. The co-investigators of the research project this story was based on include Drs. Brent Small and Brian D. Gonzalez. Other project collaborators include Drs. Orfeu Buxton and David Almeida.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Soomi Lee, University of South Florida. Read more:Just 16 minutes of sleep loss can harm work concentration the next dayAmid a raging pandemic, the US faces a nursing shortage. Can we close the gap? Soomi Lee received funding from the University of South Florida College of Behavioral & Community Sciences Internal Grant Program.

  • They're Vaccinated and Keeping Their Masks On, Maybe Forever

    Whenever Joe Glickman heads out for groceries, he places an N95 mask over his face and tugs a cloth mask on top of it. He then pulls on a pair of goggles. He has used this safety protocol for the past 14 months. It did not change after he contracted the coronavirus in November. It did not budge when, earlier this month, he became fully vaccinated. And even though President Joe Biden said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear a mask, Glickman said he planned to stay the course. In fact, he said, he plans to do his grocery run double-masked and goggled for at least the next five years. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Even as a combination of evolving public health recommendations and pandemic fatigue lead more Americans to toss the masks they have worn for more than a year, Glickman is among those who say they plan to keep their faces covered in public indefinitely. For people like Glickman, a combination of anxiety, murky information about new virus variants and the emergence of an obdurate and sizable faction of vaccine holdouts means mask-free life is on hold — possibly forever. “I have no problem being one of the only people,” said Glickman, a professional photographer and musician from Albany, New York. “But I don’t think I’m going to be the only one.” Whether made of bedazzled cloth or polypropylene, masks have emerged as a dystopian political flashpoint during the pandemic. A map of states that enforced mask mandates corresponds closely with how people in those states voted for president. Last year, protesters staged rallies against official requirements to wear masks, built pyres to burn them in protest and touched off wild screaming matches when confronted about not wearing them inside supermarkets. But as more Americans become vaccinated and virus restrictions loosen, masks are at the center of a second round in the country’s culture brawl. This time, people who choose to continue to cover their faces have become targets of public ire. In interviews, vaccinated people who continue to wear masks said they are increasingly under pressure, especially in recent days; friends and family have urged them to relax, or even have suggested that they are paranoid. On a recent trip to the grocery store, Glickman said he was stared down by a man who entered, unmasked. “I’m confused,” the retired news anchor Dan Rather wrote on Twitter last week as backlash mounted on the platform to those still masked. “Why should people care if someone wants to wear a mask outside?” Following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 20 states repealed mask mandates or issued orders that gave vaccinated people exemptions from wearing masks. Other states, including New York, said they were reviewing their rules. But for some people, no newfound freedom will persuade them to reveal their faces just yet. After a year, they say they have grown accustomed to the masks and glad for the extra safety they provide. A day after the CDC’s announcement, George Jones, 82, a retired mail carrier, stood in the sunshine outside of the General Grant Houses where he lives in Harlem in New York City and said his blue surgical mask — though uncomfortable and inconvenient — would stay put for at least another year. “I’m in no hurry; why should I be in a hurry?” said Jones, who became fully vaccinated about a month and a half ago. Until New York City reaches a higher level of vaccination — just 40% are completely vaccinated — he believes it is too risky to unmask. “Being around is more important. That’s what counts. I’m an old man — I’d like to be around as long as I can.” On Broadway, a group of young men walked past him, with not a mask in sight. Jones said he understood: “Young people, they figure they’re invulnerable — and I hope they are.” Public health data shows that masking and social distancing have most likely had far-reaching positive impacts, beyond slowing the spread of COVID-19. While over 34,000 adults died from influenza in the 2018-19 season, this year deaths are on track to remain in the hundreds, according to CDC data. Leni Cohen, 51, a retired kindergarten teacher from New York City who has a compromised immune system, said she planned to continue wearing a mask when she helped out as a substitute teacher. But what she would like more is for her students to stay masked. “Kindergartners, while adorable, are quick to share their secretions,” Cohen wrote in an email listing the illnesses, including colds, strep throat, pneumonia, influenza and parvovirus, that she has caught from her students over the years. “This year is so different!” she continued. “The kids are not sucking on their hair or putting classroom objects or thumbs in their mouths. Their mouths and noses are covered, so I’m (mostly) protected from their sneezes and coughs. I can see keeping up with masks. It is the safest I’ve ever felt in a classroom full of 5- and 6-year-olds.” Barry J. Neely, 41, a composer from Los Angeles, fell ill with the coronavirus in March 2020 and battled symptoms for months. He has also struggled with guilt over whether he had inadvertently infected people he came in contact with before his diagnosis — which came at a time when the government discouraged mask use. He now plans to wear a mask whenever he feels under the weather, in perpetuity. “It’s not hard to wear a mask,” Neely said. “It’s not hard in the least.” He is taking his cue from several East Asian countries, he added, where wearing a mask when you are feeling sick is not just socially acceptable but seen as considerate. “If I possibly spread a virus a year ago, and then learned that wearing a mask is important to prevent spreading this virus, then what’s the harm in wearing it if I have the common cold?” he said. For a number of so-called perma-maskers, the decision is informed by trauma: They endured the coronavirus or witnessed loved ones die, and they say taking off their mask makes them feel terrifyingly vulnerable. After contracting the coronavirus, Glickman fell ill with pneumonia. He still experiences gastrointestinal problems and neurological symptoms, including extreme lightheadedness and problems with his sight. “Floaters” swim in his field of vision, and on one occasion, he said, everything turned yellow. Post-coronavirus trauma appears to be common: A survey of nearly 400 COVID patients by doctors at Agostino Gemelli hospital in Italy showed 30% developed post-traumatic stress disorder after a severe illness. “There is an element of precaution that is brought on by the emotional and psychological impact with what I went through,” Glickman said of his masking. “I don’t think it is necessarily unjustified. I think it is somewhere in the middle.” Cohen also said she recognized possible downsides: “At first, I thought, ‘This is great, I’m never going to get sick again!’” she said, of her plan to wear a mask to teach kindergarten going forward. “Then I realized when I’m trying to teach vowels they can’t see my mouth.” A few say they have been surprised to find that they have grown to enjoy being hidden behind a mask, expressionless and anonymous. “As a woman, we feel like we have to, when we go out in public, put on a little bit of makeup, eyeliner, blush,” said Keela Samis, 57, an attorney from St. Petersburg, Florida, who is vaccinated and does not plan to stop wearing a mask. “With a mask I don’t have to. It simplified my life.” Samis added: “Even if I’m the only person on planet Earth that continues to wear the mask, if that’s what makes me feel comfortable, I’ll wear the mask.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Under a tree, one Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

    In a village in northern India engulfed by COVID-19, the sick lie on cots under a tree, glucose drips hanging from a branch. There is no doctor or health facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in India's most-populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a 90-minute drive from the national capital Delhi. Instead, village practitioners of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute glucose and other remedies to patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

    A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed, police announced Saturday evening. In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it. “But we got him, and he’s healthy,” Borza said as the wife of the man police allege is the animal's owner sat next to him and fed the tiger with a baby bottle.

  • Glimmer of hope seen in India, but virus crisis not over yet

    For the first time in months, Izhaar Hussain Shaikh is feeling somewhat optimistic. The 30-year-old ambulance driver in India’s metropolis of Mumbai has been working tirelessly ever since the city became the epicenter of another catastrophic COVID-19 surge slashing through the country. The turnaround represents a glimmer of hope for India, still in the clutches of a devastating coronavirus surge that has raised public anger at the government.

  • Teen arrested in connection with killing of child found in middle of Texas street

    The 4-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found dead in the middle of the block before 7 a.m. CT Saturday, according to police.

  • Here’s the Truth About Eating Watermelon Seeds, According to Dietitians

    For one, the fruit won’t grow inside your belly. 😂

  • Today only: The Ninja Foodi smokeless indoor grill that doubles as an air fryer is massively on sale

    This multi-tasking mealtime hero comes with lots of exras, and it's over $125 off!

  • Marco Rubio claims US needs to tackle ‘stigma’ and take UFOs seriously

    ‘I don't think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer’, says senator

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’