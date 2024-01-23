Indian domination of world game is driving Test cricket towards extinction

As the standard of Test cricket has diminished in recent years, so too have expectations risen when the few remaining really competitive sides in the international first-class game play each other. Therefore most of us await the opening of the Test series on Thursday between India and England in Hyderabad with enthusiasm. England have made themselves a more exciting team to watch because of ‘Bazball’, and have as such done something considerable to make the longer-form game more appealing – although much remains wrong with the way the England and Wales Cricket Board handles the Test side, and first-class cricket in general. India is now the game’s commercial powerhouse, and even without Virat Kohli boasts a very useful and, as it may soon prove, hard-to-beat side – not least with Harry Brook out until, at the earliest, later in the series.

I read an article in an academic journal a year or two ago, written as part of the obsession some university teachers have with the wickedness of the British Empire, that talked of the way our forebears had ‘imposed’ sports, like other aspects of our culture and way of life, on people we had colonised – as if people had been forced at gunpoint to pick up a cricket bat, a golf club or a tennis racquet. Contrast that with the obviously monstrous exploitation of the Indian people that consists of (mainly) Indian investors now owning a franchise, in the shape of the Indian Premier League, worth $15 billon – its value having almost doubled in the last year. Cricket has been wonderful for India, benefiting from that country’s natural entrepreneurialism and ambition. The result is that the cricketing world, so long directed from St John’s Wood, is now directed from the sub-continent: and will be so for the foreseeable future.

We need to make the most of the sort of contest our two nations are about to have, because such matches may not occur indefinitely. Test cricket is in real trouble. India obliterated South Africa at Newlands in the last Test they played, in early January, winning in a day and a half: the 642 balls the game occupied was the least number ever bowled in a Test match that produced a definite result. However, just over a week before that at Centurion South Africa had won by an innings in three days.

At Adelaide last week, the West Indies were crushed by Australia in a game that ran only seven of its scheduled 15 sessions, the shortest Test ever played at that ground, robbing spectators of a scheduled Saturday and Sunday of cricket. Even the South Australian Premier, Peter Malinauskas, gave Cricket Australia a mighty public dressing-down for its scheduling: but what was out of their control was the poor standard of cricket played by the West Indies. At least in South Africa there were hints the pitches may have had a hand in shortening the matches, which if so would be another sign of the Test game’s being given inadequate consideration. And South Africa’s attitude towards Test cricket has been further highlighted by the fact that it is sending eight uncapped players to play two Tests in New Zealand next month, because it prefers its front rank players to stay and play in Cricket South Africa’s own T20 competition. Putting out effectively a second XI in this way is a symptom of why Test cricket as we know it will shortly die.

The West Indies were completely outmatched in Australia - Getty Images/Paul Kane

First-class cricket simply isn’t important to national boards anymore. Test cricketers play so little of it that once plunged into the international arena they are rapidly out of their depth; and because of the different demands of technique between white-ball and red-ball cricket, the balance seems to have shifted in favour of bowling sides and away from batsmen.

The most underperforming side in the world, West Indies, has a dearth of red-ball cricket. But even some of the England players turning up in India this week have played none since July. After arriving from a long stopover in the Middle East, the England team are going straight into the first Test without any sort of warm-up match. They have been doing lots of gym-based training, but nothing out in the middle. But perhaps worse than that, the old days of a visiting national team taking the game to the provinces of the country they were touring appears to be over. The ECB must decide whether that is a diplomatic loss: with India potentially one of our greatest trading partners, the answer to that would seem painfully obvious, but also an opportunity has been missed to promote the traditional game. And if England were to go down ignominiously in Hyderabad – and I hope they do not – the apportionment of the blame to a lack of match practice will be inevitable.

It was in the context of this creation of the worst possible circumstances in which to play Test cricket that MCC sent out an announcement last week. On 5 July it is hosting a talking-shop called World Cricket Connect at Lord’s, ‘for the leading voices in cricket to constructively discuss [sic] the health of the game and chart the path required for its future success. As the first event of its kind within cricket’s eco-system, MCC is proud to host World Cricket Connects, as we look to shape myriad opportunities and provide input across a vast spectrum of stakeholders.’ Leaving aside the preposterous corporate-speak, it appears a great deal of money will have been spent to bring in cricketing celebrities from around the world to take part in ‘presentations, panel discussions, and open forums in our iconic Pavilion’, because, as MCC President Mark Nicholas puts it, ‘we all care deeply about the game’s future’.

Too right we do, and it probably doesn’t take an international talking-shop to work out what is wrong: an international, cash-driven obsession with an increasingly tedious form of cricket that is almost immediately forgettable, at the expense of the serious game that enhances the culture of cricket and engages the intelligence of its spectators. A deliberate decision not to promote the first-class game has cut off the oxygen supply to Test cricket, in undermining the people who would play it. National boards need to strike a balance between what, as I have written here for years, are effectively two codes, perhaps using one to subsidise the other. If Test cricket dies – and it easily could – it will be the fault of the administrators. There is no need for them all to wait for the MCC’s event to start putting this right; indeed, it may already be too late.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.