Indian dowry payments remarkably stable, study says

Soutik Biswas - India correspondent
·4 min read
India dowry
Over 90% of couples live with the husband's family after marriage in India

Dowry payments in India's villages have been largely stable over the past few decades, a World Bank study has found.

Researchers looked at 40,000 marriages that took place in rural India between 1960 and 2008.

They found that dowry was paid in 95% of the marriages even though it's been illegal in India since 1961.

The practice, often described as a social evil, continues to thrive and leaves women vulnerable to domestic violence and even death.

Paying and accepting dowry is a centuries-old tradition in South Asia where the bride's parents gift cash, clothes and jewellery to the groom's family.

The study was based on dowry data from 17 Indian states that contain 96% of India's population. It focussed on rural India since a majority of Indians continue to live in villages.

Economists S Anukriti, Nishith Prakash and Sunghoh Kwon used information on value of gifts - cash and kind - received or given at the time of marriage.

They calculated "net dowry" as the difference between the value of gifts given by the bride's family to the groom or his family and those given by the groom's family to the bride's family. The groom's family had paid more to the bride's family in a very small number of marriages.

They found the average net dowry had been "remarkably stable" over time, with some inflation before 1975 and after 2000.

And the researchers found that a groom's family spends on average about 5,000 rupees ($67; £48) in real terms in gifts to the bride's family.

The gifts from the bride's family, unsurprisingly, cost seven times more at about 32,000 rupees ($429). This implied an average real net dowry of 27,000 rupees ($361).

Dowries consume a substantial proportion of household savings and income: in 2007, the average net dowry in rural India was equivalent to 14% of annual household income.

"As a share of income, dowry has gone down over time because on average rural incomes have risen in India," said Dr Anukriti, an economist at the World Bank Research Group.

"But this is just an average claim - to calculate how large dowry is relative to household income for each household, we will need data on household income or expenditure, but unfortunately we don't have such data available," she said.

Marriage in India

  • Nearly all marriages in India are monogamous

  • Less than 1% end in divorce

  • Parents play an important role in choosing the bride/groom - in more than 90% of marriages between 1960 and 2005, parents chose the spouse

  • Over 90% of couples live with the husband's family after marriage

  • Over 85% of women marry someone from outside their own village

  • 78.3% of marriages are within the same district

Source: Marriage Markets and the Rise of Dowry in India by Gaurav Chiplunkar and Jeffrey Weaver

A lot has changed in India between 2008 and now. But researchers say the trends or patterns of dowry payments were not likely to be too different today in the absence of any "dramatic changes or structural breaks in marriage markets, laws, human capital of men and women and women's labour market outcomes".

The study also found that dowry was prevalent in all major religious groups in India. Interestingly, Christians and Sikhs showed a "striking increase in dowry", leading to higher average dowries than Hindus and Muslims.

Another interesting finding was the substantial differences in states over time. The southern state of Kerala showed a "stark and persistent dowry inflation" since the 1970s and had the highest average dowry in recent years, the study found. Other states such as Haryana, Punjab and Gujarat also registered inflation in dowry. On the other hand, average dowry decreased in states of Odisha (formerly Orissa), West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

India dowry
Dowry gifts come in cash and kind

"We don't have definitive answers about these differences. We hope to explore this question in future research," Dr Anukriti said.

In a paper published in January, economists Gaurav Chiplunkar and Jeffrey Weaver used data from more than 74,000 marriages in India over the last century to explain how the dowry system had evolved over time.

The researchers found that the proportion of Indian marriages including dowry payments doubled between 1930 and 1975, and the average real value of dowry payments tripled. But post-1975, there was a decline in average dowry size.

They estimated that the total value of dowry payments in India between 1950 and 1999 was nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars.

Read more by Soutik Biswas

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan says India was behind June bomb blast in Lahore

    Pakistan's national security advisor has accused India of orchestrating last month's deadly car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, saying Sunday that an investigation has shown it was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. In a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yousuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country's RAW intelligence agency.

  • The world's population growth is slowing, and that's OK

    Population growth is continuing to slow in the U.S. and China — the world’s top two economies — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.Why it matters: While population trends can be difficult to change, there is unlikely to be a “point of no return" where they can't be reversed — if government leaders proactively address the foundational causes, like the burdens and costs of child care or fears of immigration. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Population

  • Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

    The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

  • Governor Ron DeSantis is skipping Donald Trump’s Florida rally due to the Miami building collapse

    ‘We can confirm that the Governor will not attend the rally in Sarasota,’ a spokesperson says

  • Member of militia group in Massachusetts livestreamed standoff with police before 11 arrested

    Members of the group say they ‘are not anti-police’ and ‘not anti-government’

  • Ohio police chief resigns after being caught leaving Ku Klux Klan note on Black officer’s desk

    Police Chief Anthony Campo claims the note was a joke

  • When can masks be ditched? UK leader to revamp virus rules

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide an update Monday on plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England, amid speculation that he will scrap rules that require people to wear masks in many public settings. The British government, which put into place one of the longest lockdowns in the world, has lifted restrictions in a series of steps that began with reopening schools in March.

  • UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend production pact

    The United Arab Emirates on Sunday pushed back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022, a rare statement revealing the country’s frustration with the group. The Emirati Ministry of Energy called the proposal to extend the agreement for the entirety of 2022 without raising its production quota “unfair to the UAE,” according to state-run WAM news agency. One of the group’s largest oil producers, the UAE is seeking to increase its output — setting up a contest with ally and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has led a push to keep a tight lid on production.

  • ‘They shot to kill’: Bantu group wants answers in Boise police shooting. Details are scarce

    Activists say a father took his son while in mental crisis and was shot four times. They are demanding police accountability.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is driving itself around Mars using an enhanced auto-navigation system

    Perseverance's AutoNav system lets it take charge of its drive around Mars without heavily relying on human intervention.

  • The Latest: Medvedev rallies from 2 sets down at Wimbledon

    Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic and reach the fourth round of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time. Medvedev recovered to win 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 1 Court. The Australian Open runner-up joined Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round, making it the first time in the Open era that three Russian men have advanced that far.

  • Colombia edges Uruguay on penalties to reach Copa semis

    Two penalty shootout saves by goalkeeper David Ospina put Colombia in the semifinals of Copa America on Saturday after a 0-0 draw with Uruguay in regular time and kept alive its hopes of a first Copa title since 2001. The 4-2 shootout win at the Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia also broke Colombia’s bad luck in recent penalty shootouts and placed 32-year-old Ospina as the team’s player with most international caps, with 112, overtaking retired captain Carlos Valderrama.

  • The CDC stopped tracking most COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people. That makes it hard to know how dangerous Delta really is.

    The CDC stopped monitoring non-severe breakthrough cases among vaccinated people in May. That data could have helped experts assess Delta's risk.

  • NASCAR at Road America: How to watch, entry list, predictions

    Here’s everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup race near Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

  • Settlement agreed to release ship that blocked Suez Canal

    ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday a formal settlement had been agreed in a compensation dispute, and the canal authority said the vessel would be allowed to sail on July 7. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has held the giant ship and its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since it was dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over a demand for compensation by the SCA. "Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers, said in a statement.

  • New Miami-Dade mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, in global spotlight after Surfside collapse

    It was Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s seventh day delivering grim news from the Surfside operation when she took a deep breath at the cluster of microphones where she had already announced 16 deaths.

  • Man found shot Saturday night in Kansas City parking lot has died, police say

    Witnesses told police they heard an argument followed by gunshots.

  • A string of top accounts on the new pro-Trump app GETTR were hacked and defaced on its July 4 launch day

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Pompeo, and Newsmax all had their pages hacked, as did the app's founder Jason Miller.

  • Cam Davis wins Rocket Mortgage Classic on 5th playoff hole

    Cam Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot on the 71st hole of regulation and that propelled him into a five-hole playoff where he outlasted Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour victory. Davis ultimately won when Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth playoff hole.