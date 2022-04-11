Indian e-wallet provider MobiKwik yanks crypto support

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Indian e-wallet service provider MobiKwik withdrew support for crypto exchanges from April 1, local media report.

Fast facts

  • MobiKwik’s withdrawal comes as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) distanced itself from offering a payments gateway to Coinbase.

  • NPCI developed and operates India’s ubiquitous Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country’s most used digital payments platform.

  • It isn’t immediately clear if MobiKwik’s decision preceded NPCI’s despite the privately-held wallet operator’s claim of withdrawing services from April 1.

  • E-wallets like MobiKwik were among the primary options for Indians to buy and trade in cryptocurrencies as banks and other payment channels dragged their feet.

  • Payment service providers don’t want to be seen running afoul of the Reserve Bank of India.

  • The central bank has called for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies.

  • MobiKwik’s decision is another setback for Coinbase as it tries to gain a foothold in India.

