Indian e-wallet provider MobiKwik yanks crypto support
Indian e-wallet service provider MobiKwik withdrew support for crypto exchanges from April 1, local media report.
See related article: Coinbase’s India launch hits road bump
Fast facts
MobiKwik’s withdrawal comes as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) distanced itself from offering a payments gateway to Coinbase.
NPCI developed and operates India’s ubiquitous Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the country’s most used digital payments platform.
It isn’t immediately clear if MobiKwik’s decision preceded NPCI’s despite the privately-held wallet operator’s claim of withdrawing services from April 1.
E-wallets like MobiKwik were among the primary options for Indians to buy and trade in cryptocurrencies as banks and other payment channels dragged their feet.
Payment service providers don’t want to be seen running afoul of the Reserve Bank of India.
The central bank has called for an outright ban on cryptocurrencies.
MobiKwik’s decision is another setback for Coinbase as it tries to gain a foothold in India.
See related article: India’s digital rupee to run on state-backed e-wallets