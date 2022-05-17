Indian economy at risk of ‘dollarization’ from cryptocurrencies: report

TechCrunch

On the Chain Reaction podcast this week, we spoke with Kevin Rose, a serial entrepreneur whose efforts -- including most famously Digg --have been well covered in TechCrunch over the past couple decades. Rose is a partner at the VC firm True Ventures, but his latest project is an NFT startup called Proof Collective, which recently launched a much-hyped 10,000 NFT collection of pixelated owls. Rose and his partners banked $80 million off the primary sale of the Moonbirds project, and are using that money plus a much more conventional $10 million funding round led by Alexis Ohanian's venture firm Seven Seven Six to build a "web3 media company."