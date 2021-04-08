Indian edtech giant Byju's to expand to international markets

Byju’s said on Thursday it will expand to international markets in the second half of next month as the Indian edtech giant, valued at over $13 billion, looks to accelerate its growth.

The Indian edtech giant, which acquired 33-year-old Indian tutor Aakash for nearly $1 billion earlier this week, plans to launch in the U.S., UK, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico next month and explore other geographies later this year.

The startup's international business will be headed by Karan Bajaj, the founder of coding platform WhiteHat Jr, which Byju's acquired for $300 million last year.

WhiteHat Jr's platform is playing a crucial role in Byju's international play.

In international markets, the Indian online learning giant will be branded as Byju's Future School. It will offer a range of subjects including coding, Math, Music, English, Fine Arts and Science in synchronous and asynchronous formats, the startup said. At the launch, coding and Math will be available.