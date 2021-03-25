Indian edtech giant Byju's in talks to raise over $600 million at $15 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Indian edtech giant Byju's, which raised about a billion dollars last year as the pandemic accelerated growth of online learning services in India, is about to kickoff its fundraising spree for this year.

Byju's is in talks to raise over $600 million in a new financing round that would value the Indian startup at $15 billion, up from about $11 billion late last year, and $5.75 billion in July 2019, two people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Byju Raveendran, the co-founder and chief executive of the eponymous startup, informed some existing investors last month that he would be raising a sizeable round this month, a person familiar with the matter said. The new round is in advanced stages of talks, and some new investors are expected to participate, the people said.

The startup declined to comment last month and earlier this week.

The startup plans to use the fresh capital to acquire more startups. It is currently in talks with a U.S.-based firm -- the name of which TechCrunch could not determine -- for an acquisition, and is conducting due diligence to buy Indian physical coaching institute Aakash, the people said, requesting anonymity as talks are private.

Byju's, which is profitable, generated revenues of over $100 million in the U.S. last year, Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures, said at a session held by Indian venture fund Blume Ventures earlier this week.

Byju’s prepares students pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level courses, and in recent years it has also expanded its catalog to serve all school-going students. Tutors on Byju’s app tackle complex subjects using real-life objects such as pizza and cake.

Indian decacorn Byju’s CEO talks about future acquisitions, coronavirus and international expansion

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia official begged by Trump to ‘find’ votes mocks Sidney Powell: ‘Kraken cracks under pressure’

    Raffensperger said Powell ‘admitted that her effort to make millions lying to American people had no facts to begin with’

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • North Korea Fires Off First Missiles of Biden Presidency

    JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty ImagesAfter loudly denouncing joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises that ended last week, North Korea has challenged President Joe Biden with the first missile tests of his administration.North Korea conducted short-range missile tests last weekend, according to The Washington Post, while the Biden team was in the midst of a review of North Korea policy. When complete, the review is likely to include demands for North Korea to give up its nuclear warheads and do away with its terrible violations of human rights—including public executions, torture and long-term imprisonment in a vast gulag system for those suspected of working against the regime of Kim Jong Un.U.S. officials confirmed the North Koreans had fired at least one, maybe two, missiles but did not say whence it was fired or where it landed. Nor, for that matter, did they identify the type of missile, much less say how high or how far it went.North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team BidenKim ordered the missile tests despite his recent focus on economic reform measures for a country hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and UN and U.S. economic sanctions. For weeks, intelligence analysts have reported activity at the North’s main nuclear site at Yongbyon, 65 miles north of Pyongyang, and also at test sites elsewhere.The report of the missile shots came after Kim exchanged messages with China’s President Xi Jinping stressing “the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves,” said Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency.That dialog followed contentious talks in Anchorage between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, foreign affairs chief of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Blinken faced off against Yang after he and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met their opposite numbers in Seoul and pressed for much closer cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea on North Korea.U.S. analysts have long forecast that Kim would order missile tests to get the attention of Biden and intimidate President Moon, whom North Korea has excoriated in recent statements for bending to the U.S. by agreeing to joint war game exercises.Moon, opposed to a tough policy vis-a-vis North Korea, is pressing the U.S. to ease sanctions on providing food and medical aid to North Korea. The South’s unification minister, Lee In-young, according to Yonhap News, urged “humanitarian cooperation” in order to “substantially improve the North's human rights situation” and “open the door.” South Korea, he said, should assist the North "as much as our capacity allows."During the latest military exercises, North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, said it would be “a waste of time to sit with the U.S. as it is not ready to feel and accept new change and new times.” Meanwhile, she vowed her government would “keep tabs on all the ill deeds the new regime in the U.S. is engrossed in.”U.S. officials are not terrifically worried about tests of short or mid-range missiles, which North Korea continued to test while Donald Trump was president before and after his three meetings with Kim Jong Un in 2018 and 2019. The concern, however, is that North Korea is preparing to test a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a warhead to targets in the U.S.Kim has not ordered a long-range missile test since November 2017, several months before engaging in talks first with Moon and then, in Singapore in June 2018, with Trump.Georgetown professor Victor Cha, who worked with the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency, told The Daily Beast that he doubted Biden would be interested in engaging in summit diplomacy with Kim, “especially if North Korea carries out missile tests.” It was not that Biden was “against the idea in principle,” he said, but talks “must be grounded in expert working-level discussions.”Still, Cha explained, “it would not surprise me if the administration authorized talks initially to take a pulse of what the North Koreans are thinking, and to avoid an early crisis as both Trump and Obama experienced.”The latest tests, short-range though they may be, may be a precursor of just that sort of crisis.“Pyongyang has typically engaged in highly provocative behavior such as a nuclear or missile test early in the new U.S. and South Korean administration,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the Heritage Foundation. “Pyongyang believes doing so provides leverage against their opponents, though it has sometimes led to a stronger policy response than the regime anticipated.”“Kim will try and do something to get Biden's attention,” Bruce Bechtol, a former intelligence analyst at the Defense Department and author of numerous books and articles on North Korea’s leadership, told The Daily Beast. “North Korea has done it with every other President since Clinton.” Bechtol also cited the possibility of incidents along the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas or in the Yellow Sea.Or, he added, the supreme leader may do “something we have not thought of,” a sardonic reference to numerous incidents over the years that have caught the Americans and South Koreans by surprise.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • DC statehood is not a 'power grab.' It's about full representation and respect.

    While Republicans argue that Democrats are seeking DC statehood to cement power, the push for full representation previously had bipartisan support.

  • A paparazzi agency has filed for bankruptcy after losing a legal battle to Meghan Markle

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action against the photo agency after its photographer took pictures of their son, Archie.

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • Iowa contested election presents a conundrum for House Speaker Pelosi

    Republicans have put House Democrats on their heels by framing a contested election in Iowa as an attempt to overturn the results, seeking to charge Democrats with hypocrisy after the bipartisan condemnation in January of those in Congress who called the 2020 presidential election into question.

  • Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

    US president defended his pets in an interview last week

  • Vaccine failures cast shadow over EU summit as COVID-19 surges

    European Union leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a coordinated path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge again in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a feeble start to inoculation. Ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over vaccine rollouts that are far behind those of Britain and the United States, acknowledging that European leaders had been too timid. As of March 23, Britain had administered nearly 46 vaccines for every 100 people, whereas the 27-nation bloc it left last year had administered 13.8 shots per 100 people, according to public data compiled by Our World In Data website.

  • Mike Davis is leaving the Panthers. What it means for Carolina’s running back situation

    Mike Davis started 12 games last year while Christian McCaffrey was injured.

  • Why one California city is giving $500 a month to Black families with a low income

    It’s one of the largest universal basic income experiments in the country

  • Astrotourism: These resorts will have you seeing stars

    Astrotourism is travel related to astronomy, whether it’s a solar eclipse, meteor shower, rocket launch or even something more off-worldly.

  • Biden taps Kamala Harris to lead White House immigration and border efforts

    VP to work on ‘stemming’ the flow of unaccompanied children to the US border and addressing poverty, corruption, and gang violence in Central America

  • Domestic extremists could have their travel monitored and be included on ‘no fly’ lists, report says

    Federal officials are considering expanding how to monitor the travels of domestic extremists, including potentially expanding the use of the FBI’s controversial “No Fly List,” part a push to address the growing threat of right-wing violence after the 6 January attack on the Capitol. New steps could include more monitoring of these extremists’ travel patterns, additional searches and questioning at airports, and putting individuals on a federal list that bars them from flying. The effort reportedly comes with the support of the White House, and would involved the coordination of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, created after 9/11 in response to foreign terror threats.

  • 'My kid matters, too': Parents ask why students in special education programs are sent home early

    Some students with disabilities have had their school days shortened for months or years, often with devastating consequences.