Indian ex-lawmaker and his brother shot and killed on live TV: police

A scandal-plagued ex-lawmaker and his brother were fatally shot in India over the weekend — an ambush that was captured on live TV, authorities said Sunday.

Three men impersonating journalists attacked Atiq Ahmad and his sibling, Ashraf, in the state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while police were transporting them to a hospital checkup, according to officials.

Arriving on motorcycles, the attackers “managed to reach close to Atiq and his brother on the pretext of recording a byte and fired at them from close range,” said police officer Ramit Sharma. “Both sustained bullet injuries [in] the head. It all happened in seconds.”

Umush Pal, a lawyer who testified against Atiq in a case involving the 2005 death of another lawmaker, was fatally shot in February. Atiq had been convicted years earlier of kidnapping Pal.

Atiq’s son was one of two men linked to Pal’s death this year. Police say Atiq’s son died last week in a shootout with officials.

Saturday’s attack on Atiq and his brother occurred as they spoke to media in an address that was being televised on multiple local stations. Video of the violent incident quickly went viral on social media.

Atiq, 60, is seen in one video dropping to the ground after a man puts a gun up to his head. Attackers continued to shoot at both men after they were on the ground, the footage shows.

The men surrendered shortly after the attack on Atiq, who had faced charges including murder. One of the men was heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” a mantra among Hindu nationalists translating “Hail Lord Ram,” a major deity.

