Indian fintech firm Paytm signs up over 100 institutional investors for IPO

FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration
·2 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Ant Group-backed fintech firm Paytm said it has allocated shares worth 82.35 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) to more than 100 institutional investors, including the government of Singapore, ahead of what is expected to be India's largest stock market listing.

Paytm's offer of up to 183 billion rupees, which was increased last month from 166 billion rupees, garnered interest from 122 institutional investors who bought more than 38.3 million shares for 2,150 rupees apiece, according to a regulatory document dated Nov. 3.

BlackRock Global Funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were among the investors.

Launched a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharging, Paytm grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber listed it as a quick payment option. Its use swelled further in 2016 when a ban on high-value currency bank notes in India boosted digital payments.

Paytm has since branched out into services including insurance and gold sales, movie and flight ticketing, and bank deposits and remittances.

The company's offering will open on Monday and top investor Ant Financial, with a 27.9% stake in Paytm, plans to sell shares worth 47.04 billion rupees.

Several companies including Paytm have tapped capital markets this year in a fund-raising frenzy on the back of record highs hit by the Indian stock market, which has outperformed Asian peers so far this year.

In India, 157 companies including TPG-backed Nykaa, Oyo Hotels and Rooms and online insurance aggregator Policybazaar have raised $17.22 billion via IPOs this year as of Oct. 31, compared with $8.54 billion raised by 49 companies in the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data.

Paytm's IPO is likely to be the biggest in the country's corporate history, breaking a record held by Coal India Ltd, which raised 150 billion rupees more than a decade earlier.

($1 = 74.3250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stock up on KN95s after the updated CDC guidelines: These FDA-approved masks are on sale for $1.50 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands recommended by the FDA.

  • BTS Agency Hybe to Set Up Joint Venture on NFTs with Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit

    The agency behind one of the world’s most succseful K-pop bands wants to look into NFTs.

  • Wake-Up Weather: Goodbye Growing Season

    Another chilly start and cool day across the Tri-State but the sun will stick around into the weekend.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 4th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Wednesday, Bitcoin would need to breakout from $63,500 levels to support the broader market.

  • Lumber Liquidators stock set to fall after profit and sales fall below expectations

    Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. were indicated down more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the wood flooring retailer reported third-quarter profit and sales that missed expectations, citing an "increasingly challenging" supply chain and inflationary environment. Net income fell to $8.8 million, or 30 cents a share, from $15.5 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 29 cents from 67 cents, miss

  • Elon Musk says Hertz hasn’t actually ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs yet

    Last week, a press release from Hertz indicated that the rental company had placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Model 3s for its rental fleet. Late yesterday, however, Elon Musk tweeted that the order is far from firm, saying that "no contract has been signed yet," Gizmodo has reported. Hertz's announcement stated that it made "a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America... [which] includes an initial order of 100,000 Tesla's by the end of 2022."

  • CVS Boosts Forecast and Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Rose.

    CVS Health expects full-year adjusted earnings of $7.90 to $8 a share, up from prior guidance of $7.70 to $7.80.

  • Earnings Fuel Stock Gains as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless rally in stocks pushed major U.S. benchmarks to their all-time highs just a day before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentUnderpi

  • Balyasny, BlueCrest, ExodusPoint Ground Traders Over Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- The hedge fund traders watched as a nightmare scenario played out in the world’s bond markets. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideFrom Australia to the U.K. to the U.S., govern

  • Stocks Near Record, Bond Curve Steeper After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks hovered around record levels Thursday after the Federal Reserve unveiled an expected tapering of stimulus and said it will be patient about raising interest rates. Treasury yields were steady.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the Environme

  • Opinion: Donald Trump can’t handle the truth

    Trump apparently cooked up the idea for his own social media network after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    What happens when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of opposite air masses gives birth to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis force, and the storm becomes cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton once described such action, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’ But it seems, for now, that we’ve missed that bullet. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus writes, “While economic data continues to show persistently high levels

  • 2 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend stocks are always a rock-solid choice as an investing vehicle. Companies that pay dividends are generally proven commodities in their respective fields, they typically have strong positive free cash flows, and these types of equities allow investors to take advantage of the power of compounding -- via dividend reinvestment plans -- to magnify returns over the long-term. The one problem with dividend stocks is that most of these equities trade at sky-high premiums because of these built-in advantages over growth stocks.

  • New EV Batteries Hold Big Promise. Now Somebody Has to Make Them.

    The battery-technology company SES showed off hybrid technology it says can achieve better range, costs, and safety than existing systems.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Is the Enticing Dividend in AT&T Stock Just a Trap?

    You’ve heard the saying that something could be too good to be true. On Wall Street that is an important concept, especially when it comes to dividends. Under normal circumstances, when a stock offers 8% in dividends I get leery. Today we will consider if there is a red flag with AT&T (NYSE:T) stock for that reason. Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com Sometimes the high yield is the result of pure price action and nothing more sinister. T stock has fallen 25% from its April highs. Howev

  • 1 Red-Hot Semiconductor Stock That Just Crushed Earnings

    Semiconductor shortages have dominated headlines in the business world this year. Manufacturers of consumer goods across the globe are struggling to meet their production targets because they can't get their hands on enough computer chips. New cars are one enormous source of demand for semiconductors, especially with the growth of electric vehicles, and dealer lots are currently running on a fraction of the inventory they need to meet demand.

  • Zillow to stop flipping homes for good as it stands to lose more than $550 million, will lay off a quarter of staff

    Zillow Group Inc. is calling it quits on the home-flipping business, while disclosing losses of more than $550 million on sales this year for which the company paid too much.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • The little-known type of bond that's paying 7.12% in interest right now

    The internet has been talking about a type of bond called Series I that pays a ton of interest. Here's what you need to know.