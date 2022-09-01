An Air India flight attendant is winning hearts for how he handled a crying baby mid-flight

An Air India flight attendant is winning hearts online for consoling a crying toddler mid-flight.

Uploaded by the child’s father, Jeevan Venkatesh, on Aug. 7, the now-viral Instagram video shows flight attendant Neil Malkam going beyond his duties to ensure everyone has a peaceful flight.

With Malkam’s help, Venkatesh’s daughter can be seen calming down and no longer making a fuss.

Thankful for the attendant’s efforts, Venkatesh wrote in his post’s caption: “Really appreciate the sweet gesture of a @airindia.in staff, It was a surprise when my daughter felt comfort lying in the stewards shoulder, thanks to him. Lots of changes on this trip after Tatas takeover.”

The father later updated the caption to tag Malkam and thank netizens for sharing his video: “Update: I found the gentleman in my video, it’s @neil_nitin_ub thanks to all for making this viral and made it to reach him.”

The video, which has been viewed over 3.1 million times, has generated over 228,300 likes and hundreds of comments.

Instagram users who commented on Venkatesh’s’s post adored Malkam’s gesture, dubbing his video “heartwarming” and “touching.”

Many lauded the employee for his kindness, while others pointed out that he still helped despite even though he was not obligated to.

Having a crying child on a plane can be tough for parents when their fellow passengers express their disapproval. A few weeks ago, a Korean man in his 40s was filmed verbally abusing a mother for her crying child during a one-hour domestic flight in South Korea.

Featured Image via @jeevan_jwa