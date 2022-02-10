Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato leaves to pick up an order from a restaurant in Mumbai
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals.

Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened due to a fall in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow.

"The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4. This is the company's third earnings report since its stellar initial public offering in July last year.

Gross order value, or the total monetary value of all food delivery orders placed on the company's online platform, rose 84.5% to 55 billion rupees compared with a year earlier.

The company's consolidated net loss narrowed to 632 million rupees ($8.42 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 3.53 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company was helped by a one-time gain of 3.16 billion rupees from the sale of its stake in Fitso, an online platform that connects people to sporting venues.

Revenue from operations rose 82.5% to 11.12 billion rupees.

Zomato shares have lost 25% since listing amid weakness in the broader market on valuation concerns and expectations for monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

($1 = 75.0250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil futures settle higher, but U.S. prices hold below the $90 mark

    Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, but U.S. benchmark prices settled below their highest levels of the session. The resumption of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran likely "contributed to the recent weakness in prices," but the countries remain "a long way short of any sort of agreement that might bring about new supply," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. This may "constrain any dips" in oil prices, along with declines in U.S. crude inventories," he said. West Tex

  • Logano wins inaugural Clash race at LA Coliseum, rushes home to NC for birth of daughter

    Seventy percent of the spectators at the first NASCAR race in Los Angeles that Joey Logano won were new to the sport.

  • Pope visits Malta in April after virus postponed 2020 trip

    Pope Francis' first foreign trip of the year is to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, the Vatican said Tuesday in announcing an April 2-3 trip that had originally been scheduled for 2020 but was postponed because of the pandemic. Francis, 85, will visit the main island cities of Valletta, Rabat and Floriana as well as the island of Gozo. Migration is expected to be a theme of Francis' visit, given Malta has been a flashpoint in Europe's longstanding migration debate.

  • Gold range-bound as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

    Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $1,833.80. "I think the dollar is going to weaken off despite yields going higher because every other central bank is raising interest rates ... to defend against inflation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Hong Kong's zero-covid approach meets growing frustration

    Hong Kong residents expressed growing frustration Thursday after new, tighter coronavirus restrictions went into effect, imposed by city leaders in line with Beijing’s zero-COVID policy. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures to take effect Thursday as the highly-contagious omicron variant of the virus causes record daily cases. Such measures are part of Hong Kong’s effort to align itself with mainland China’s “zero-COVID” policy, which aims to totally stamp out outbreaks, even as infection numbers continue to rise and other countries shift their approach to living with the virus.

  • Analysis-Kremlin watchers detect signs Putin wants to defuse Ukraine crisis

    Behind his latest outbursts against NATO and doomsday warnings to the West, there are tentative signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to avoid an escalation of the Ukraine crisis and seek some form of accommodation with the West. In the early hours of Tuesday, Putin warned for the second time in a week that European countries would automatically be drawn into a war with Russia in which "there will be no winners" if Ukraine joined NATO and then tried to recapture the Crimean peninsula that Russia seized from it in 2014. But at the Kremlin news conference that ended after 1 a.m., he also said dialogue was not over, that some proposals from the United States and NATO were worth discussing, and that Russia would do "everything to find compromises that suit everyone".

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Report: Microsoft in talks to buy cybersecurity giant

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to buy Mandiant (Nasdaq: MNDT), a Reston, Va.-based cybersecurity firm with a $4.4 billion market cap, per Bloomberg.Why it matters: Not only isn't Big Tech pumping the brakes on multi-billion dollar acquisitions in the Biden era, it's ramping up. This would be Microsoft's second major play of the year, following its agreement to buy Activision Blizzard, and comes amidst reports that Amazon is kicking Peloton's tires (after already signing papers on MGM).Get

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.69% and 1.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shake-up and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Nvidia (NVDA) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • PayPal Execs Say Consumer Spending Is About to Take a Dive

    Paypal executives warned during the company's earnings call with analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 1, that forecasts for revenue and new active users would not be as strong as hoped. See: Lingering COVID-19...

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.