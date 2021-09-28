Indian food delivery giant Swiggy in talks to raise funds at over $10 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Indian food delivery startup Swiggy is in talks to raise over $500 million in a new financing round that could value it at over $10 billion, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Atlanta-headquartered Invesco is in talks to lead -- or co-lead -- the new financing round in the Bangalore-based startup, which counts SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Falcon Edge Capital, and Prosus Ventures among its existing investors, sources added.

A deal has not finalized yet so the terms may change, one of them said. Swiggy had no comment on Monday. Indian news outlet CapTable first reported about the fundraise talks.

The new fundraise talks come less than three months after Swiggy finalized a $1.25 billion funding round at a post-money valuation of $5.5 billion. The startup's chief rival in India, Zomato, had a stellar debut on Indian stock exchanges this year that paved the way for Indian consumer tech startups to explore public markets. Zomato's market cap has surged to $14.5 billion on stock exchanges, up from $5.4 billion valuation it had attained in private markets earlier this year.

Swiggy, like its older rival Zomato, was severely hit by the pandemic. But it has recovered strongly in recent quarters, the startup said in July. The value of orders it was processing that month was 30% higher than those in the pre-COVID times, it said.

Amazon also entered the food delivery space in India last year, but, as a Zomato executive mentioned in a public forum this year, the company has yet to make inroads in this category. Amazon's food delivery service is currently only available in Bangalore.

At stake is India's food services market, which is expected to reach $97 billion by March of 2026, analysts at Bernstein wrote in a report to clients this month.

Image credits: Bernstein

"India food services market is large and expected to reach $97 billion by FY25. Organized food service is growing faster and expected to reach 55% market share by FY25. We expect online penetration to expand to 20% by FY25 and market size to reach $20 billion growing at 46% CAGR. Significant part of the growth will be driven by new customer acquisition and penetration into smaller markets. Zomato had 10 million monthly transacting users (MTU) in FY20, expected to increase 5x by FY25 to ~50 million," they wrote.

Swiggy's recent bet -- the expansion into quick grocery delivery -- has also gained traction at a time when rivals in the space (Grofers and BigBasket) have either not seen such traction or have yet to aggressively explore the space. Zomato, which invested about $100 million in Grofers earlier this year, this month shut down a pilot program where it was testing grocery deliveries.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Pull Back As Treasury Yields Rise

    Meanwhile, WTI oil managed to get above the $75 level.

  • Yen weakens to 111 per dollar as U.S. Treasury yields soar

    The yen traded near an almost three-month low to the dollar and reached a two-week trough versus the euro on Tuesday, as rising bond yields in the U.S. and Europe lured Japanese investors. While benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yields remain pinned near zero by the Bank of Japan's yield curve control policy, equivalent U.S. Treasury yields have soared to a three-month high, touching 1.516% overnight. "The main impact of higher Treasury yields on currencies has been to see USD/JPY make further upward progress, now banging against 111," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney, wrote in a note to clients.

  • How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now

    Microsoft finally confirmed the existence of Windows 11 during an event in June. This followed months of leaks and speculation from every corner of the internet. A few months later, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would officially roll out to the public on October 5th. But you don’t have to wait that long to get … The post How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 for free right now appeared first on BGR.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money Sooner Than You Think

    It will probably take IIP longer to double again, but achieving the goal within the next three to five years seems quite attainable. IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that's focused on the medical cannabis market. The company has generated its growth so far by buying properties from medical cannabis operators, then leasing those properties back to the operators.