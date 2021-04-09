Indian forces kill 7 suspected militants in Kashmir fighting

Indian army soldiers leave the site of a gunbattle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 2, 2021. Anti-India protests and clashes have erupted between government forces and locals who thronged a village in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that killed three suspected militants. Police say the gunfight on Friday erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on tip about presence of militants in a village in southern Pulwama district. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
·1 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Seven suspected militants were killed and four soldiers wounded in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said Friday, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in the disputed region.

Militants hid inside a mosque as government forcers cordoned off a neighborhood in southern Shopian town on Thursday, police said. The gunmen refused to surrender, triggering a fight that ended on Friday, police said.

Lt. Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesman, said five militants were killed while three soldiers and an army officer were wounded.

As the fighting raged, Shopian residents on both days marched near the clash site in solidarity with the rebels and chanting slogans seeking an end of Indian rule. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters.

There were no reports of any casualties.

Separately in southern Tral area, government forces killed two rebels in a brief battle on Friday, Musavi said. He said troops recovered seven rifles and two pistols.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the territory in its entirety. Many Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal that the region be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Pakistan denies India's charges that it is sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Recommended Stories

  • India's Serum Institute asks government for $403 million to boost AstraZeneca vaccine output

    The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has asked the government for a grant of 30 billion rupees ($402.97 million) to increase its capacity to make AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. It is seeking the money to ramp up monthly production to more than 100 million doses by the end of May, the government said in a statement on Wednesday, noting output was currently around 65-70 million doses a month. The company is making vaccine doses for dozens of mainly poorer countries, though it has supplied Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia due to AstraZeneca production issues elsewhere.

  • XPeng Proposes EV Manufacturing Plant In Wuhan

    XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) shares were trading solidly higher Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer announced an agreement to build an additional manufacturing plant. What Happened: XPeng said it has entered into a cooperation agreement with the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province to build an EV manufacturing base in the city, the company said in a statement. The proposed plant would have an annual capacity of 100,000 units. XPeng plans to commence construction of the plant with support from the local government. The plant is planned over an area of over 733,000 square meters and will feature manufacturing and powertrain plants, as well as R&D facilities, the company said. Wuhan is one of the six major automobile manufacturing bases in China, with a well-developed auto supply chain and ancillary facilities, XPeng said. It is also well connected via high-speed rail, expressway and water transportation. "Smart EVs are booming in popularity in China. We have a long-term strategic roadmap to embrace the sector's transformation. Expanding our capacity in key hubs like Wuhan plays a critical role," said He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng. Related Link: Electric Vehicle Showdown: Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto — How Q1 Deliveries Stacked Up Why It's Important: China witnessed record new energy vehicle sales of over 1.3 million units in 2020. The new plant would augment XPeng's production to meet surging demand. XPeng has a manufacturing plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province. Late last year, the company announced plans to build a second manufacturing plant in Guangzhou with 4-billion-yuan ($610.72 million) in funding from a state-owned investment company. The manufacturing capacity expansion will come in handy for XPeng, which is beefing up its product portfolio and advancing the technological capabilities of its vehicles. XPEV Price Action: At last check, XPeng shares were rallying 4.4% to $35.57. Related Link: Why This Nio, Xpeng Analyst Is Bullish After Q1 EV Delivery Updates Photo courtesy of XPeng. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElectric Vehicle Showdown: Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto — How Q1 Deliveries Stacked UpWhy This Nio, Xpeng Analyst Is Bullish After Q1 EV Delivery Updates© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • 'Being Asian here is terrifying': A Korean pro gamer describes the 'unspeakable' racism his team encounters every day in the US

    Lee Eui-Seok, known as "Fearless" in the Overwatch League, said he and his Dallas Fuel teammates are threatened and verbally abused daily in Dallas.

  • Gemma Chan Set To Produce Podcast And Film Based On True Story Of Vincent Chin

    Crazy Rich Asians queen Gemma Chan, A-Major and M88 are partnering with podcast media studio QCODE for a table-read of Hold Still, Vincent which is based on the tragic, true events of Vincent Chin’s murder. Written by Johnny Ngo, directed by twin brothers Aaron and Winston Tao and produced by Bash Naran, the team is eyeing […]

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipLate night hosts pick titles for Mike Pence's memoir, catch up on Matt Gaetz's 'sextracurricular activities'

  • Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

    Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented public rift within the royal family for the first time Wednesday, portraying it as an attempted sedition involving his half-brother that had been “nipped in the bud," but caused him anger, pain and shock. The monarch appeared to be doubling down on the allegations against Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, while at the same time trying to reassure Jordanians that the nation was returning to business as usual. Wednesday's statement, presented by a newsreader on Jordan TV, dealt with the internal crisis that erupted over the weekend when Hamzah was confined to his home and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

  • US expresses concern as Russia 'sends ballistic missiles' to Ukraine border

    The United States on Thursday said it was discussing Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border with Nato allies as fresh reports showed Russia deploying ballistic missiles to the area. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that Washington was “increasingly concerned” about what has been described as Russia’s largest military manoeuvres in the area since the break-out of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014. “Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Russia’s military build-up was first reported last month as social media footage showed an unusually large number of tanks, troops and other equipment moving across the country to the south and the south-west. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine first broke out following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea but had subsided in recent years.

  • Hunter Biden laughs at 'wildly comical' attacks by Donald Trump Jr.

    Hunter Biden laid out the credentials he amassed before joining the board of Burisma.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Japan's Nomura to investigate Archegos-related loss: sources

    Japan's Nomura has set up an internal team to investigate a possible $2 billion loss relating to Archegos Capital Management, two people familiar with the matter said. Archegos, a New York investment fund run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, collapsed last month when its debt-laden bets on media companies including ViacomCBS unravelled. Nomura, Credit Suisse and other global banks, which acted as brokers for Archegos, scrambled to sell the shares they held as collateral and unwind the trades.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • How to make an oatmeal bath to soothe and moisturize skin, according to dermatologists

    Oatmeal baths are particularly beneficial for skin conditions like eczema, poison ivy, diaper rash, acne, and sunburn.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause

    Claims that CDC data in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System show an increase in vaccine-related deaths are missing context.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Psychiatric and neurological problems are common in COVID-19's wake, study finds

    One-third of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurological condition within six months of being infected with the coronavirus.

  • Shooter who killed 5 in York County was a former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

    Authorities named Phillip Adams as the suspect and say he killed himself while surrounded by police after a manhunt. He was a star at Rock Hill High School.

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."