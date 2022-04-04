Indian Gaming Firm MPL Could Attract Investment From FTX: Report

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is in talks to invest in Indian gaming firm Mobile Premier League (MPL), TechCrunch reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

MPL is in talks with several investors, including FTX, as it look to push into Web 3 gaming, the report said. Earlier this year, FTX had created a gaming unit to boost crypto adoption in gaming, according to a previous report.

The Indian gaming firm, which counts Sequoia Capital India and RTP Global among its investors, has several mobile video game titles under its umbrella in genres ranging from sports, card games, to fantasy games. The firm had earmarked Rs 2,000 crore ($265 million) for its popular fantasy cricket league in which players can win up to Rs 1 crore.

MPL has been looking to raise the investment as an extension to its Series E round, at a valuation of $2.5 billion, the report added, citing a source.