Indian government invites protesting farmers for talks

  • Policemen beat a protesting farmer, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    1/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Policemen beat a protesting farmer, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • A farmer drives a tractor into a barricade in an attempt to remove it, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    2/20

    India Farmer Protests

    A farmer drives a tractor into a barricade in an attempt to remove it, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Policemen clash with protesting farmers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    3/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Policemen clash with protesting farmers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    4/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers shout slogans as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    5/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers shout slogans as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    6/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    7/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    8/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers clash with policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    9/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers clash with policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Protesting farmers cook an evening meal by their tractor trolley parked on a highway, refusing to move ahead unless they're allowed to proceed to their place of choice to protest, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of angry Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city. The farmers, who fear the new laws will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations, will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police in a statement. It was not immediately clear where the protests would be held. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    10/20

    India Farmers Protest

    Protesting farmers cook an evening meal by their tractor trolley parked on a highway, refusing to move ahead unless they're allowed to proceed to their place of choice to protest, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of angry Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city. The farmers, who fear the new laws will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations, will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police in a statement. It was not immediately clear where the protests would be held. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    11/20

    APTOPIX India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • A farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
    12/20

    APTOPIX India Farmer Protests

    A farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A farmer throws back a tear gas shells towards policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    13/20

    India Farmer Protests

    A farmer throws back a tear gas shells towards policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers react as tear gas shells explode at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    14/20

    India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers react as tear gas shells explode at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Policemen use water cannon to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
    15/20

    APTOPIX India Farmer Protests

    Policemen use water cannon to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Protesting farmers run for cover as police use water cannon to disperse them, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    16/20

    APTOPIX India Farmer Protests

    Protesting farmers run for cover as police use water cannon to disperse them, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A tear gas shell explodes bear protesting farmers as security officers prevent them from moving towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
    17/20

    India Farmer Protests

    A tear gas shell explodes bear protesting farmers as security officers prevent them from moving towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
  • A tear gas shell explodes near policemen after it was thrown back by protesting farmers, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    18/20

    India Farmer Protests

    A tear gas shell explodes near policemen after it was thrown back by protesting farmers, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A farmer attempts to climb a tower, as fellow farmers watch him as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    19/20

    India Farmer Protests

    A farmer attempts to climb a tower, as fellow farmers watch him as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Protesting farmers throw stones at the police during a clash at the Delhi Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    20/20

    India Farmers Protest

    Protesting farmers throw stones at the police during a clash at the Delhi Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Policemen beat a protesting farmer, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A farmer drives a tractor into a barricade in an attempt to remove it, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Policemen clash with protesting farmers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers shout slogans as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers clash with policemen, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers cook an evening meal by their tractor trolley parked on a highway, refusing to move ahead unless they're allowed to proceed to their place of choice to protest, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of angry Indian farmers protesting against new agricultural laws were allowed to enter the national capital late Friday after they clashed with police who had blocked them at the outskirts of the city. The farmers, who fear the new laws will reduce their earnings and give more power to corporations, will be escorted to a protest site in New Delhi, police in a statement. It was not immediately clear where the protests would be held. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Protesting farmers shout slogans and face security officers at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
A farmer throws back a tear gas shells towards policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers react as tear gas shells explode at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Policemen use water cannon to prevent protesting farmers from moving ahead towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
Protesting farmers run for cover as police use water cannon to disperse them, as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
A tear gas shell explodes bear protesting farmers as security officers prevent them from moving towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo)
A tear gas shell explodes near policemen after it was thrown back by protesting farmers, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
A farmer attempts to climb a tower, as fellow farmers watch him as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Protesting farmers throw stones at the police during a clash at the Delhi Haryana state border, India, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Thousands of agitating farmers in India faced tear gas and baton charge from police on Friday after they resumed their march to the capital against new farming laws that they fear will give more power to corporations and reduce their earnings. While trying to march towards New Delhi, the farmers, using their tractors, cleared concrete blockades, walls of shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks after police had set them up as barricades and dug trenches on highways to block roads leading to the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government invited leaders of farmers for talks as thousands of them pressed on with a protest in and around the capital on Saturday against agricultural legislation they said could be exploited by the private sector to buy their crops at cheap prices.

After a day of clashes with police who used tear gas, water cannons and baton charges to push them back, the farmers were allowed to enter New Delhi late Friday.

Television images showed some of them moving to the capital while thousands still remained at the outskirts of the city.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited them for talks.

“We have called all the farmers’ organizations on December 3 and we have talked before and are still ready for talks,” Tomar said.

There was no immediate response from the farmers’ leaders. The protesters said they would not return to their homes until their demands were met.

For the last two months, farmer unions have rejected the laws, which were passed in September, and have camped out on highways in Punjab and Haryana states. They say the measure could cause the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices and result in their exploitation by corporations that would buy their crops cheaply.

The government says the laws are needed to reform agriculture by giving farmers the freedom to market their produce and boosting production through private investment.

“We are fighting for our rights. We won’t rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws,” said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, a farmer leader.

Opposition parties and some Modi allies have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-corporation.

Farmers have long been seen as the heart and soul of India, where agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. But farmers have also seen their economic clout diminish over the last three decades. Once accounting for a third of India’s gross domestic product, they now produce only 15% of the country’s $2.9 trillion economy.

Farmers often complain of being ignored and hold frequent protests to demand better crop prices, more loan waivers and irrigation systems to guarantee water during dry spells.

Latest Stories

  • Biden reportedly considering a retired four-star general to lead US military, would be first Black defense secretary if confirmed

    If confirmed, Ret. US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black defense secretary for the United States.

  • El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala stage mass raids on gangs

    The Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have rounded up hundreds of suspected street gang members as part of a U.S.-backed effort known as “Operation Regional Shield.” The attorney general’s office in El Salvador has taken the lead, reporting that it obtained arrest warrants for 1,152 suspects, of whom 572 had been arrested by Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice noted that authorities in El Salvador and Honduras arrested three dozen suspected immigrant traffickers.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin

    A recount in Wisconsin's largest county demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's election campaign ended Friday with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden gaining votes. After the recount in Milwaukee County, Biden had a net gain of 132 votes, out of nearly 460,000 cast. Overall, Biden gained 257 votes to Trump's 125.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • White rice spikes blood sugar levels and 'has almost the same effect as eating pure table sugar,' according to Harvard Medical School

    White rice contains less fiber, protein, and other key nutrients compared to brown rice. As a result, white rice has fewer health benefits.

  • Ex-CIA boss says Ted Cruz ‘unworthy’ of Texas during Twitter row over Iran killing

    Pair arguing about killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • ‘I’d rather come here than die there': Ethiopians return to Sudan camp they lived in decades ago

    For a brief moment when he saw the tree his father had planted in the Sudanese refugee camp many decades ago, the old man forgot the knives and explosions which had forced him to flee Ethiopia a second time. “My father planted this tree when we lived here before,” said Gebrehiwot Gidey. “It was 10pm when we arrived at the camp, but I could see the tree in the dark. I went up to it and kissed it. I was so happy to see it was still here.” In the Eighties, tens of thousands of people like Mr Gidey fled a ruthless Marxist dictatorship and a vast famine in Ethiopia across the mountains into the scraggy wasteland of Eastern Sudan. Mr Gidey, a 60-year-old man from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, lived for years with his family near the border in Um-Rakoba camp. He built a house for himself there and married his wife under the tree his father planted to provide shade from the harsh desert sun. Eventually, when it was safe, Mr Gidey returned to his home in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But now the weathered farmer has had to flee to Um-Rakoba once again.

  • Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificates

    The 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.

  • Man who threatened to shoot Black family for moving into house jailed for two years

    ‘This defendant terrorised an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children’

  • In Thanksgiving Message, Trump Says ‘We’re Like a Third-World Country’ Because He Lost Election

    In a surprise news conference on Thanksgiving Day, President Trump took questions from the press for the first time since losing re-election—but he doubled down on his “rigged” election claims and appeared to deny the reality that his presidency is ending, saying it will be “very hard” for him to concede to Joe Biden.“I think it’s not right he’s trying to pick a Cabinet,” Trump complained after railing against the supposed “massive fraud” that he claims gave Biden victory.Reiterating his claims of voter fraud in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia despite the fact that state authorities have already certified the election results in those states, Trump appeared to become combative when asked if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14. Although he eventually did say he would exit the White House if the vote were not in his favor, that answer came after he first repeatedly cast doubt on the Electoral College and election in general. “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede. Because we know there was massive fraud,” he said when first asked if he would concede. Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner, Driving Stake in Trump’s Legal Effort“Time isn’t on our side … this was a massive fraud, this should never take place in this country, we’re like a third-world country,” he said, suggesting that faulty vote-counting machines gave Biden millions of extra votes.Asked a second time if he would concede if the Electoral College votes for Biden, Trump responded, “Well if they do they made a mistake,” before saying it’s a “possibility” and scolding a reporter who pressed him on the issue: “Don’t talk to me that way, you’re just a lightweight.”Asked by another reporter if he would “leave this building” if the Electoral College elects Biden, he said, “Certainly, I will.”While Trump and his legal team have repeatedly looked to throw out votes in states that Joe Biden carried, none of their challenges have proved successful.Key states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia—all of which Trump carried in 2016, before flipping blue this year—certified their results this week, ensuring they will send a Democratic slate of voters to the Electoral College. Wisconsin and Arizona, two more states that flipped to Biden, are set to certify their results next week.“Massive fraud has been found. We’re like a third world country,” Trump said, before launching back into allegations of voter fraud that have been repeatedly rebuffed in court and by state election officials of both parties.“I did so well ... that they didn’t know what to do,” he said at one point of election results in Georgia, claiming that ballots for him were “thrown away.”“I don’t know what is going to happen. I know one thing, Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes. And I got 74 million but there were many ballots thrown away, so I got much more than that. But I got 74 million, 74 million is 11 million more than I got last time. … And it’s millions more than Hillary Clinton got.”Underneath all of the bravado, Trump at one point slipped up and blasted “the Biden administration,” apparently inadvertently recognizing Biden’s win.While Trump has refused to concede and maintained that somehow, he would win states he had already lost, his administration has relented behind the scenes.Earlier this week, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administrations—a Trump appointee—signed off on a letter officially allowing the presidential transition to begin. Murphy had previously refused to do so, a partisan move from a historically non-partisan agency.Even Trump appeared to have a moment of clarity Thursday regarding a potential COVID-19 cure and his future (or lack thereof) in the White House.“Don’t let Joe Biden take credit for the vaccine,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Germany was super-efficient at containing the coronavirus first wave  – so what's gone wrong?

    As Germany passed the grim milestone of 1million coronavirus infections on Friday, the lustre of its success against the first wave was somewhat faded. In the spring, no major country in Europe was as effective at containing the virus, and Britain and others could only look on in envy. But the second wave has engulfed Germany along with the rest of Europe, and there is no more talk of a “German exception”. Daily new infections peaked at 23,648 last week — fewer than the 33,470 recorded in the UK on Nov 12, and far fewer than France’s bleak Nov 7 record of 86,852. But unlike in other European countries, where advances in treating the virus have resulted in fewer deaths, Germany has experienced a higher daily toll in the second wave. It recorded its highest 24-hour toll since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with 410. The previous record, set on April 16, was 315. Compare that to the UK figures and it is almost as if the roles have been reversed. Britain also recorded its highest toll of the second wave on Wednesday, with 695. But it saw 1,172 deaths in 24 hours on April 20. So has Germany got its response wrong this time, or has the virus just caught up with it? In part, there may simply be more deaths this time because there are more infections, say scientists.

  • Trump campaign caught sharing fake newspaper cover on election result

    In a now-deleted tweet, Tim Murtaugh attempted to mock the media for projecting Joe Biden as president-elect by sharing a doctored headline declaring ‘President Gore’ in 2000

  • French face three-year jail term for 'accent discrimination' in victory for regions versus Paris

    French people who discriminate against compatriots due to their accent face a maximum three-year prison term under a new bill seen as a victory for the country’s maligned provincial twangs over well-educated Parisian speech. The law, which was passed after its first reading on Thursday night, places discrimination due to accent on a par with race, gender or handicap. Those who flout it also face a €45,000 fine. Tabled by MPs in President Emmanuel Macron's centrist political party, the law notably seeks to counter prejudice in the workplace against regional and lower-class accents. The issues of “accent discrimination” came to a head in recent months after the appointment in July of Jean Castex, the new prime minister, who is a rarity among senior politicians in having retained his thick southwestern accent. Christophe Euzet, MP for the Mediterranean port of Sète and lead sponsor of the bill, said he had been appalled at the way Mr Castex, a former top civil servant and mayor of Pyrenean town Prades, had been mocked for his accent after taking the top government job. Northern French often equate southern accents with sun, aperitifs and idleness. Mr Euzet, a native of Perpignan with similar southwestern tones to Mr Castex, said it was time to end stereotypes in which a southerner is seen as "a fun guy ... not there to talk about serious things.” “Accents have no right of place in radio and television channels, in the world of politics and the helm of high office, administrations and French public businesses,” he added. Unlike in Britain, French media, in particular, has made no visible effort to employ newscasters and other prominent personalities with provincial twangs. During debates, MPs complained that TV personalities with southwestern accents were “relegated to the rugby column or the weather”. Patricia Mirallès, a Macron MP, whose parents were French from North Africa, recounted “painful” memories of being mocked for her pied-noir accent. Maina Sage, an MP from French Polynesia, denounced what she called “a form of racism” every time she opened her mouth in parliament. “Our nation, which often prides itself on the great diversity of its regions, paradoxically disappoints through the toned-down uniformity of public speech,” said Mr Euzet. The dominance of the Parisian accent is often equated with France notoriously centralised and urban administration whose failure to take into account the provincial mindset fuelled the “yellow vest” revolt two years ago.

  • A bride wore a gold wedding dress with a plunging neckline that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles

    Karen Lima wore a sheer, backless gold Kyha Studios wedding dress that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles. She bought it without trying it on.

  • Buried under a Serbian cornfield, Roman military headquarters slowly sheds its secrets

    Buried under a Serbian cornfield close to a coalmine, the well-preserved remains of a Roman legion's headquarters are being excavated by archaeologists who say its rural location makes it unique. Covering an estimated 3,500 square meters, the headquarters - or principium - belonged to the VII Claudia Legion. There are over 100 recorded principiums across the territory of the Roman empire, but almost all are buried under modern cities, said Miomir Korac, lead archaeologist of digs there and at the Roman provincial capital Viminacium that the compound served.