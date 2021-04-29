The Indian Government Is Silencing Critics Even As Its COVID-19 Crisis Surges

Billy Perrigo
·6 min read
Journalists stage a silent sit-in to protest media gagging outside the Press Club of India in Delhi, on Feb. 18, 2021.
Journalists stage a silent sit-in to protest media gagging outside the Press Club of India in Delhi, on Feb. 18, 2021.

Journalists stage a silent sit-in to protest media gagging outside the Press Club of India in Delhi, on Feb. 18, 2021. Credit - Pradeep Gaur—SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Chained to a hospital bed “like an animal” while suffering from COVID-19. Not allowed to visit the bathroom, and given a bottle in which to urinate instead. Unable to eat because of a fractured jaw.

Those were the conditions that jailed Indian journalist Siddique Kappan described to his wife this weekend in a phone call from a hospital in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. “He is in deep pain,” his wife, Raihanath, told TIME in an interview on Tuesday, a day before a top court ordered Kappan—who has diabetes—to be moved to a different facility in New Delhi. “He is not receiving proper treatment.”

Kappan, who is Muslim, was jailed in October after traveling to the village of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman that sparked nationwide protests over caste injustice and sexual violence. Police have accused him and the others he was traveling with, under a draconian anti-terror law, of being a member of a violent group who was traveling to the state to incite disturbances. Police said the men “were going to Hathras under the garb of Journalism with a very determined design to create a caste divide and disturb law and order situation [and] were found carrying incriminating material.” His lawyer and journalist colleagues say the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, are baseless.

Despite the Supreme Court order, Kappan has not yet been moved to Delhi due to a shortage of hospital beds.

Read More: India’s COVID-19 Crisis Is Spiraling Out of Control. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way

“It is shocking beyond words that such grave violation of human rights is happening in our India, a democracy,” said 11 lawmakers from Kappan’s home state of Kerala in an April 25 letter addressed to the chief justice of India. “Denying Kappan his human rights amid the catastrophic COVID crisis and its mismanagement further illuminates the priorities of the Indian state,” says Angana Chatterji of the Center for Race and Gender at the University of California, Berkeley.

Uttar Pradesh police did not respond to a request for comment, but a lawyer representing the state said that Kappan was receiving adequate medical treatment in jail, according to court records on Wednesday.

Even as a deadly second wave of COVID-19 infections ravages India, Kappan’s case has drawn widespread attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which just months ago was declaring victory over the pandemic, has been accused of turning a blind eye to the risks of a resurgence at the same time as cracking down on India’s democratic freedoms. Dozens of journalists were arrested in India last year amid a wider crackdown on dissent, according to U.S.-based NGO Freedom House. Now, the government is leaning on tech companies, too. At the same time as Kappan was chained to his hospital bed, the Indian government demanded that Twitter and Facebook block dozens of posts that criticized the government’s handling of the pandemic, including some by elected opposition lawmakers.

“India will never forgive PM Narendra Modi for underplaying the corona situation in the country and letting so many people die due to mismanagement,” said one of the tweets that was blocked in India after the Modi government’s legal demand. Its author, Moloy Ghatak, is a cabinet minister in the state of West Bengal, where Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to defeat the All India Trinamool Congress party in elections this spring.

On Wednesday police in the BJP-run state of Uttar Pradesh, where Kappan is imprisoned, charged a man with “spreading misleading information” after he shared tweets seeking an oxygen cylinder for his grandfather. Yogi Adityanath, the state’s chief minister, has ordered police to seize the property of anyone spreading “rumors” of oxygen shortages. Adityanath also reportedly ordered “action” to be taken against hospitals that were reporting shortages of oxygen and beds amid a spike in cases in the state, which has the highest population in India.

Also on Wednesday, the Indian Supreme Court dismissed a legal plea for Kappan’s immediate release, but ordered he be moved to a hospital in New Delhi. He should be transferred back to jail in Uttar Pradesh upon being discharged from that hospital, the court said.

Read More: How Countries Around the World Are Helping India Fight COVID-19—and How You Can Too

India ranks 142 out of 180 countries on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2021 world press freedom index published in April. “The unjustified detention of Siddique Kappan has turned into the worst of nightmares to the point where it is now a matter of life or death,” said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk, in a statement calling for his immediate release. “[Kappan] should never have been arrested for simply trying to do his job. If he does not survive, the provincial authorities will bear responsibility for his death.”

Earlier this year, Freedom House downgraded India’s democracy rating from “free” to “partly free,” citing attacks on press freedom as a contributing factor. “Attacks on press freedom have escalated dramatically under the Modi government, and reporting has become significantly less ambitious in recent years,” the NGO said. “Authorities have used security, defamation, sedition, and hate speech laws, as well as contempt-of-court charges, to quiet critical voices in the media.”

While independent media do exist, many are fighting losing battles against the government. In February, the government brought in new rules covering digital publishing that give officials the power to block the publication of stories or even shut down entire websites. “There are very few independent news channels in the country,” says Dr. Gagandeep Kang, co-author of Till We Win: India’s Fight Against The COVID-19 Pandemic.

Raihanath Kappan, the wife of the jailed journalist, told TIME that his colleagues know him as a calm and composed reporter who rarely shows frustration or anger. His reporting, she said, tends to focus on those persecuted by the law—which is why he traveled from his base in Delhi to report on the gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh. “He speaks for persecuted people,” Raihanath says. “He reports the truth without thinking about the consequences for himself.”

With reporting by Naina Bajekal/London

Recommended Stories

  • AMD’s market-share grab from Intel is just the beginning, analysts say, but watch out for a price war

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. received accolades from most analysts who cover the stock Wednesday, as the chip maker turned in another beat-and-raise quarter and threw into question the notion that data-center demand for chips is relatively weak.

  • What Riz Ahmed's Oscar nod means to South Asian, Arab, Muslim artists

    The "Sound of Metal" star's nomination is seen as a win for inclusivity in Hollywood by artists who spoke with TODAY.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Getting Clobbered Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading sharply lower on Thursday morning, after the company cut its guidance for 2021 and said that an ongoing shortage of semiconductors could force it to cancel half of its planned second-quarter production. As of 10 a.m. EDT, Ford's shares were down about 9.1% from Wednesday's closing price. Ford's first-quarter earnings were actually quite good.

  • Demand for COVID-19 vaccine stalls in some parts of US

    In Philadelphia, there is a push to get through 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine before it expires Thursday.

  • Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars

    Two or three months into the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves. India is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, and its total cases rise past 18 million. Health systems and crematoriums have been overwhelmed.

  • Jason Statham's lockdown gym

    Jason Statham, who stars in new action movie "Wrath of Man," says going to the gym "keeps his head straight." The British actor worked out in his garage during lockdown. (April 29)

  • India PM Modi Urges People to Get Out and Vote for His Party Despite Staggering Pandemic and Piles of Bodies

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn normal times, the tweet by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling people to go out and vote would be a routine call to action. But as his country drowns under the worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic the world has seen so far, it is a death wish.“Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today,” Modi tweeted Thursday as India officially logged nearly 380,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths. “In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.”50 Million People Allowed at Superspreader Festival so Modi Can Secure the Hindu VoteBut the problem is, there is no COVID-19 protocol strong enough to stop the rampant spread of the coronavirus in India. Hospitals are beyond overwhelmed, medical supplies are severely overstretched, and makeshift crematoriums are being hastily built in parking lots to keep up with the dead. Some are only half-cremated because of shortages in firewood. People are dying in their cars in front of hospitals and collapsing in the streets.And there is no clear plan out. All 940 million adults in the country will be eligible for shots starting Saturday, but health authorities say there aren’t enough doses to go around, and the Serum Institute of India, which produces the made-in-India AstraZeneca vaccine, says they have a backlog of five to six months of orders. India’s immunization program, which started strong with 3 million doses a day a few months ago, has faltered due to shortages. Serum is pumping out about 60 million doses a month, Bharat Biotech is producing around 10 million of its Covaxin shot, and another company will start producing Russia’s Sputnik V later in the year, The New York Times reports. But none of that is enough. “It is like inviting 100 people at your home for lunch. You have resources to cook for 20,” epidemiologist Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya tweeted.Writing in The Guardian, novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy says the world is witnessing a crime against humanity and she believes Modi is squarely to blame. “People are dying in hospital corridors, on roads and in their homes. Crematoriums in Delhi have run out of firewood. The forest department has had to give special permission for the felling of city trees,” she writes. “The system hasn’t collapsed. The government has failed. Perhaps ‘failed’ is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity.”It is little wonder that the hashtag #ModiMustResign is trending. His ruling Bharatiya Janata Party prematurely claimed it had defeated COVID-19, giving people confidence to return to normal. In March, 50,000 fans watched a cricket match in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A month later, thousands attended Modi’s political rallies and tried to wash the virus away en mass at the Kumbh Mela festival at group bathing events in the Ganges and Yamuna rivers.The situation is only getting worse. The U.S. embassy has even called on all American citizens to evacuate the country, in an unprecedented move generally reserved for Americans in nations at war.But India’s health-care system, which the World Health Organization ranked among the worst in the world well before the pandemic, is now being blamed for the chaos even as Modi fans the fire by refusing to call a national lockdown, likely to ensure people can go out and vote for his party. “Our system is broken even during normal times,” Ruben Mascarenhas, a social activist in Mumbai, told the Los Angeles Times in New Delhi. “We can’t really expect it to work in the pandemic.... Our heart breaks every time a case goes unresolved. It is like a continuing nightmare. You have one in the day. You have one at night. And it keeps going on like that.”Meanwhile, Modi continues to campaign, promising that if his party retains power, vaccines will miraculously be available to all and the crisis will abate. Not everyone believes that, of course. “The crisis-generating machine that we call our government is incapable of leading us out of this disaster,” Roy writes in her Guardian op-ed. “Not least because one man makes all the decisions in this government, and that man is dangerous—and not very bright.”By midday Thursday, millions of voters had lined up to vote in the West Bengal state, which had so far escaped the worst of India’s latest wave, but still had cases at a record daily high. But judging by the lack of social distancing at the polls, that will likely soon change. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India's COVID-19 Crisis Is Spiraling Out of Control. It Didn't Have to Be This Way

    A health system on the brink of collapse. Thousands dying every day. How India's government allowed the coronavirus outbreak to spiral out of control

  • The aunt of India's prime minister has reportedly died of COVID-19, as the country struggles with an unprecedented surge

    The Press Trust of India reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt died after being infected, citing family members.

  • Morgan Freeman calls Michael Douglas a failure in The Kominsky Method' s season 3 trailer

    Freeman plays a fictionalized version of himself in the third and final season of the Netflix comedy, which premieres in late May.

  • Doctor: Travel ban from India to the U.S. could be 'counterproductive'

    Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital Co-Director and National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dean Dr. Peter Hotez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • Fauci said rich countries failed India by focusing on their own COVID-19 outbreaks at the expense of the rest of the world

    The White House chief medical advisor told The Guardian that a joined-up international response is urgently needed to tackle the pandemic globally.

  • Doctors threatened for blowing whistle on India's oxygen crisis

    A surge of Covid-19 in a bastion of support for the Indian prime minister has been met with cover-ups and intimidation as his party workers scramble to limit political damage from the crisis during local elections, doctors allege. Doctors claim test results are being fudged, medical staff gagged and death tolls deliberately under-counted as the coronavirus begins to tear through Uttar Pradesh, a state ruled by the man predicted to be prime minister Narendra Modi's successor. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is accused of using authoritarian tactics to suppress reporting of the scale of medical shortages as the pandemic takes hold among the state's 240m inhabitants. Uttar Pradesh, which is home to over 200 million people, also has strong symbolic importance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party as it contains some of the holiest sites in Hinduism, including Varanasi and Ayodhya. An estimated 30 million people voted to elect local village leaders from 520,000 candidates in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, with fears crowding at polling booths would worsen what has become India's fastest-growing state epidemic. Uttar Pradesh is also predicted to overtake Maharashtra, the state home to Mumbai, for new daily cases by the end of April, according to an Indian government think tank. Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Rajasthan, has seen the highest weekly growth in new cases. One doctor, who works in the state's capital, Lucknow, estimated only one in every 20 Covid deaths were being officially recorded in the state. “Definitely, deaths are being undercounted,” the doctor told the Telegraph. “It is huge. It is deliberate so as to show less number of deaths so that image of the government is protected. "You go anywhere, any locality, people are cremating or burying their dead. Covid deaths happening at home are not counted at all.” Testing labs had also been told to sit on positive results to keep official figures down, he alleged. “Obviously, there is a fear among the doctors,” he said. “The government will terminate doctors if they talk about the crisis. And Yogi is just trying to downplay the havoc that is there in Uttar Pradesh.” Mr Adityanath earlier this week triggered panic after saying police could arrest individuals and hospitals reporting a shortage of medical oxygen or beds. Police in the state also this week prosecuted a man who had used Twitter to plead for oxygen for an elderly relative. Shashank Yadav was accused of making misleading statements, even though his appeal simply read: “Need oxygen cylinder, ASAP.” Mr Adityanath has insisted there is no shortage of oxygen or beds in the state, but the state will enter a full lockdown from Friday. Another doctor in the state said the government was trying to “hide the truth”. “If the chief minister visits hospitals, he shall regret his comments that there is no shortage of oxygen,” said an officer in a private hospital in Lucknow, who wished to remain anonymous. “He wants hospitals [to] hide the truth. He is least bothered about the people dying in hospitals and at homes,” he said. Reports of crematoriums overwhelmed by bodies have become increasingly at odds with official death tolls in the state. On Tuesday this week the local government reported 39 deaths in Lucknow, despite a single crematorium in the city's Bhainsakund district reporting 60 Covid-19 cremations. Bodies are allegedly lying for days in overwhelmed hospitals and there are long queues outside crematoriums in the state's major cities of Varanasi, Allahabad, and Kanpur. In Agra, in the same state, the authorities were forced to deny accusations they had taken an oxygen cylinder from an 85-year-old woman, who later died, to give to a well-connected patient. Cities including Delhi and Mumbai have so far borne the brunt of the pandemic in India, but the spread into more rural Uttar Pradesh would make it more difficult to count deaths, said Bhramar Mukherjee, professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan. “It is spreading now in rural areas and that is where India has the weakest infrastructure of reporting of deaths. In big metropolitan areas, people die in hospitals, but in rural areas they die outside of hospitals and the number of those deaths is much higher in somewhere like Uttar Pradesh." The state is hugely important to the ruling BJP in the local elections. “It is one of the most demographically and politically heavyweight states, which has a huge parliamentary representation. Whoever gains political weight in Uttar Pradesh has a lot of say in the central government and that is why it is so important for the BJP and other political parties," said Avinash Paliwal, Senior Lecturer in International Relations at SOAS University of London. Nationwide, India reported nearly 380,000 new infections on Thursday, and some 3,645 new deaths. As pressure on Mr Modi mounted, Arundhati Roy, the Man-Booker winning author, said his government had failed. “Perhaps 'failed' is an inaccurate word, because what we are witnessing is not criminal negligence, but an outright crime against humanity," she wrote in the Guardian. Meanwhile, after a major backlash against vaccine shortages, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India manufacturing doses has been put under security protection. In the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra, an 85-year-old man died at home after giving up his hospital bed to a 40-year-old man with young children. "I am 85 years old, have seen life, but if that woman's husband dies then the children will be orphaned. So, it's my duty to save him," said Narayan Dabhalkar, before he died.

  • India’s Covid crisis could blight the global recovery

    The Covid crisis engulfing India could blight the global recovery as companies are forced to shut down operations and an economy of 1.4bn people comes to a crashing halt, experts have warned. Lockdowns are being reimposed across the country in a bid to shore up its collapsing heath system and curb a brutal second wave of infections. Ratings agency S&P appeared poised to lower growth expectations for India as a result, while global firms with operations in the country are racing to set up "war rooms" than can secure scarce oxygen and medicines for staff. S&P said the outbreak will likely slow India’s recovery – GDP had been expected to surge 12.5pc this year, according to predictions by the International Monetary Fund – and risks disrupting businesses, particularly in the retail and airport industries. The chaos could also hit a host of British firms' back offices.

  • Thousands of Myanmar villagers poised to flee violence to Thailand, group says

    Thousands of ethnic Karen villagers in Myanmar are poised to cross into Thailand if, as expected, fighting intensifies between the Myanmar army and Karen insurgents, joining those who have already escaped the turmoil that followed a Feb. 1 coup. Karen rebels and the Myanmar army have clashed near the Thai border in the weeks since Myanmar's generals ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, displacing villagers on both sides of the border. "People say the Burmese will come and shoot us, so we fled here," Chu Wah, a Karen villager who crossed over to Thailand with his family this week from the Ee Thu Hta displacement camp in Myanmar, told Reuters.

  • A perfect storm of 4 factors has fueled India's harrowing coronavirus surge. Other countries could be next.

    Had India used the winter to ramp up testing, genomic surveillance, and the supply of critical medications, its outbreak may not have gotten this bad.

  • Why Pinterest Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now

    Revenue is skyrocketing yet shares are diving. Is it time for investors to get in on this growth story?

  • Berkshire annual meeting to showcase Munger as he rejoins Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc's widely anticipated annual meeting on Saturday will be held virtually for a second year but reclaim one bit of normalcy as Charlie Munger rejoins fellow billionaire Warren Buffett to answer shareholder questions. The meeting gives Buffett, 90, and Munger, 97, a stage to explain over 3-1/2 hours what to expect from Berkshire's dozens of businesses, markets and the economy, and whether the company will continue aggressive share repurchases. Still, with no shareholders in attendance, it will be shorn of the festivities that normally draw about 40,000 annually to Omaha, Nebraska for what Buffett calls Woodstock for Capitalists.

  • Immigration groups launch $50 million effort for citizenship

    A coalition of immigration advocacy groups is launching a $50 million effort aimed at defending President Joe Biden on immigration and pressuring lawmakers from both parties to pass a pathway to citizenship. The effort, the details of which were shared first with The Associated Press on Wednesday, is aimed in part at making sure Democrats “actually deliver concrete change in people’s lives,” according to Lorella Praeli, the president of Community Change Action. The effort includes a $30 million commitment from a group of advocacy organizations calling themselves We Are Home, in addition to a $20 million commitment from a handful of other immigration groups, including the Mark Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us.