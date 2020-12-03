Indian gov't, farmers to meet again over highway blockade

ASHOK SHARMA and RISHI LEKHI
  Representatives of various farmers organizations hold hands before the media as they arrive for talks with the government representatives in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. Tens and thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    Representatives of various farmers organizations hold hands before the media as they arrive for talks with the government representatives in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. Tens and thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  Indian farmer Surender Singh, 70, sits on a chair and gets a massage, next to a truck parked on a highway as part of protests against new farm bills, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. It's a siege of sorts and the mood among the protesting farmers is boisterous. Their rallying call is "Inquilab Zindabad" ("Long live the revolution"). (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    Indian farmer Surender Singh, 70, sits on a chair and gets a massage, next to a truck parked on a highway as part of protests against new farm bills, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. It's a siege of sorts and the mood among the protesting farmers is boisterous. Their rallying call is "Inquilab Zindabad" ("Long live the revolution"). (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  Representatives of various farmers organizations arrive for talks with the government representatives in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. Tens and thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
    Representatives of various farmers organizations arrive for talks with the government representatives in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Dec.3, 2020. Tens and thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  Balbir Singh rests on a makeshift bed placed on his tractor parked on a highway as part of a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Instead of cars, the normally busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi that connects most northern Indian towns to the capital is filled with tens of thousands of protesting farmers, many wearing colorful turbans. Their convoy of trucks, trailers and tractors stretches for at least three kilometers (1.8 miles). Inside, they have hunkered down, supplied with enough food and fuel to last weeks. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
    Balbir Singh rests on a makeshift bed placed on his tractor parked on a highway as part of a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Instead of cars, the normally busy highway on the outskirts of New Delhi that connects most northern Indian towns to the capital is filled with tens of thousands of protesting farmers, many wearing colorful turbans. Their convoy of trucks, trailers and tractors stretches for at least three kilometers (1.8 miles). Inside, they have hunkered down, supplied with enough food and fuel to last weeks. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government and protesting farmers reported some progress in talks Thursday and agreed to meet again over the weekend to discuss a blockade of key highways leading to the capital by thousands of farmers angry over new agriculture laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government is open to remedying the farmers' grievances and is hopeful a solution will be found at Saturday’s meeting.

Thursday’s talks between Tomar and 35 leaders of the farmers, the second in three days, lasted over seven hours. They met in a tense atmosphere and the leaders didn't join government representatives for lunch.

Thousands of farmers are protesting reforms they say could devastate crop prices and reduce their earnings. They have blocked highways on the outskirts of New Delhi since last Friday.

The farmers say the laws passed in September will lead the government to stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and result in exploitation by corporations who will push down prices.

Tomar said he assured the farmers that the minimum prices for grains will continue and land belonging to farmers will also be protected.

Rakesh Tikait, a leader of the farmers, told reporters he saw some softening of the government's stand on their demands.

However, Kuldip Singh, another leader, said the farmers will not back down from their demand for the repeal of the laws. ”Our movement will continue," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.

Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states. The situation escalated last week when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police, who used tear gas, water cannons and batons against them.

The farmers are camping along at least five major highways on the outskirts of the capital and have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws.”

