Indian Harbour Beach police investigate death of pedestrian hit in crosswalk

Indian Harbour Beach police have questioned the driver in a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk over the weekend.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Saturday on South Patrick Drive near the exit from the Pinch-A-Penny pool supply store at 284 Eau Gallie Blvd., police reported. No charges have been filed in the case.

The pedestrian, identified as Indian Harbour Beach resident Michael Miller, was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where he was later pronounced dead, reports show.

The driver has not been identified.

“It’s an ongoing, active criminal investigation, so the records are not releasable,” said Jeannie Hoffhine, director of the records office for the Indian Harbour Police Department.

"The driver's name is not releasable; it's protected from release because it's part of a criminal investigation," Hoffhine said of the traffic homicide case.

Florida's public records law allows for each agency to use discretion in the release of non-exempt information in an ongoing investigation.

Police said the unidentified driver was traveling in his Toyota Tundra pickup and was attempting to exit the Pinch-A- Penny parking lot when Miller was struck in the crosswalk.

The driver, an Indian Harbour Beach resident, gave a statement and was cooperative, police said.

