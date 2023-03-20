Indian High Commission: Diplomat summoned after London protest

A senior British diplomat in New Delhi has been summoned after a protest at the Indian High Commission in London.

Crowds gathered outside the building in Aldwych, Westminster, on Sunday and windows were broken.

The Indian foreign ministry issued a statement saying the senior diplomat had been asked to explain "the complete absence of British security".

After the protest a man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a police investigation was launched.

Videos on social media showed a crowd waving yellow "Khalistan" banners and a man detach the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

The Metropolitan Police said two security guards were injured.

The Indian foreign ministry said it expected the UK government to take "immediate steps" and to put measures in place to prevent this incident reoccurring.

PA news agency said crowd members were believed to be supporters of a Sikh separatist movement.

Officers were called to the Indian High Commission at about 13:50 GMT on Sunday.

Upon arrival "the majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police", said the Met.

The force's spokesperson said "windows were broken" and two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The Met said inquiries were continuing.

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place".

"There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour", he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said he was "appalled" and the government would take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously".

"This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff", he said.