Indian Hotels (NSE:INDHOTEL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE:INDHOTEL) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Indian Hotels's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Indian Hotels had ₹23.3b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹24.3b a year prior. However, it does have ₹4.52b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹18.7b.

NSEI:INDHOTEL Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Indian Hotels's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Indian Hotels had liabilities of ₹20.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹23.5b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹4.52b as well as receivables valued at ₹4.25b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹35.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Indian Hotels has a market capitalization of ₹177.4b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Indian Hotels has net debt worth 2.0 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 2.7 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Importantly, Indian Hotels grew its EBIT by 36% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Indian Hotels's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Indian Hotels's free cash flow amounted to 27% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.