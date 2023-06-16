An Indian Land woman died crossing a busy Rock Hill street. Here’s what we know

The York County Coroner’s Office on Friday afternoon identified the woman killed in a Rock Hill traffic incident a day earlier.

Deborah Jeanette Putteet, 54, of Indian Land was crossing Cherry Road when she was struck.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers responded a little before 2 p.m. Thursday to a call at Cherry and Cel-River roads. Officers found the deceased female pedestrian after she was hit by a 2009 Ford F-150.

Initial investigation found the woman, identified Friday as Putteet, was in the crosswalk on Cherry when the truck made a right turn from Cel-River onto Cherry her.

The driver has been charged with disregarding a traffic control device, and an investigation continues, according to the police department on Thursday afternoon.

The coroner’s office update Friday confirmed Putteet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending. The Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.