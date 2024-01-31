Indian man, 103, marries woman, 49, in viral wedding

[Source]

A couple in India who married with an age gap of 54 years has gone viral on social media.

The viral wedding: Habib Nazar, 103, tied the knot with Firoz Jahan, 49, in an Islamic wedding ceremony in the Itwara region of Bhopal, central India, last year. However, it was only this month when their marriage made headlines after a video from their wedding went viral.

In the video, a person is heard congratulating the newlyweds as they head home from the ceremony. A smiling Nazar thanks them and others who expressed well wishes.

About the couple: Nazar, according to local media, is regarded as one of India’s freedom fighters — individuals who actively participated in the country’s struggle for independence from British rule. Last year’s marriage was his third.

Trending on NextShark: Watch: Stadium full of Singaporean fans sing with Coldplay after piano fail

“I’m 103 years old and my wife is 49. I got married for the first time in Nashik. After she passed away, I went to Lucknow to tie the knot again. My second wife also left for the other world. I was feeling lonely. So I married again,” he told reporters.

Jahan, on the other hand, tied the knot for the second time after her husband passed away. She reportedly agreed to the marriage to take care of the freedom fighter, stressing that no one forced her to do so.

What people are saying: The couple’s marriage has drawn mixed responses on social media.

Trending on NextShark: ‘The Bachelor’ sparks controversy for tagging wrong Asian American contestant

“If they're happy, Mashallah!” one YouTube user wrote.

“I guess at 45, I should not lose hope,” an X user commented.

“The better headline should be grandfather marries granddaughter,” another X user noted.

Trending on NextShark: Inspired by tennis legend Li Na, China's Zheng Qinwen reaches first Grand Slam final

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!