Indian media giant’s Fully Faltoo NFTs sell out in 48 hours

Indian media staple Viacom18’s Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster (YME) released 3,000 Fully Faltoo non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that sold out within 48 hours since launching, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

Fully Faltoo is a local award-winning sitcom program that joins a growing number of Indian celebrities and entertainment companies that have launched their own NFTs to diversify their promotional channels and fan engagement.



The 3,000 NFTs of the loot category consisted of collectibles inspired by popular characters from the show such as “Bakra urf G.O.A.T” and “Rangu The Champ,” which saw 40% of sales in the first 30 minutes.



India recently announced a 30% tax on crypto income, and NFTs are not exempted.



Viacom18 said Fully Faltoo will continue to drop more such culturally-oriented tokens on the Fully Faltoo NFT marketplace, powered and facilitated by infrastructure builder GuardianLink.



The 3,000 loot category collection sold out but 13 rare NFTs are open for bidding until Feb. 21 at the NFT marketplace.

