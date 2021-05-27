An Indian medical worker says doctors are so burnt out they are struggling to fill shifts as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Kelsie Sandoval
·2 min read
coronavirus india pandemic
India has had over 27 million COVID-19 cases - second only to the US - and over 300,000 COVID-19 deaths. Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

  • On May 1, India set a global record of the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in one day.

  • So many people are dying, one medical worker refers to patients as "patient" instead of their name.

  • Indian's strained hospital systems are similar to China and Italy's COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Record-setting COVID-19 cases, alarming death tolls, and overstretched hospitals in India have doctors feeling burnt out, according to Bloomberg News.

"Now, I'm scared of building relationships with patients. At first I did that, and then I would come back for my next shift and see their empty bed, and that would break my heart. Even the fact that I now refer to them as "the patient." I would have used a name before," Gautam Harigovind, a Doctors Without Borders worker in India, said in a blog post for the organization.

Harigovind also said there's not enough medical staff to tend to the influx of patients, and the combination of working in humid weather with a protective suit is "unimaginable."

Dozens of doctors told Bloomberg that they're feeling the same way: burnt out, exhausted, and anxious.

As a result, Harigovind said in his post, they're struggling to fill staffing slots - turning to graduates instead who are "thrust into something that nobody really expected or can really fathom."

"Right now, it's three days and you're burned out. Even if your shift is only six hours, those are COVID-19 hours. It's the conditions, and the sheer number of patients," Harigovind wrote.

India set a global record of daily cases - but experts say the true rate could be 5 times higher

Since the beginning of the pandemic, India has had over 27 million COVID-19 cases - second only to the US - and over 300,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to Worldometer.

India's second wave started in February 2021, and, on May 1, the country set a global record of daily COVID-19 cases - 401,993 in just 24 hours. Experts believe that is an underestimate.

"From all the modeling we've done, we believe the true number of deaths is two to five times what is being reported," Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told the New York Times.

Experts say there are multiple reasons driving the soaring case counts: a "double mutant" variant, mass gatherings, and a bumpy vaccine rollout. As a result of the rapid spread, hospitals are running out of beds and people are stealing oxygen from hospitals to help treat their loved ones affected by COVID-19.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Google rolling out its new operating system

    Google’s new operating system, Fuchsia, powers its first-generation Nest Hub.

  • The CDC Is Investigating a Possible Connection Between Heart Inflammation and the COVID Vaccine in Teens

    Following several dozen reports that teenagers and young adults may have developed myocarditis after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating whether the mostly mild heart problems are a possible side effect of vaccination or if they are merely a coincidence. The CDC's vaccine safety group began looking into the connection last week, when more than 600,000 children between 12 and 15 years old received the COVID vaccine.

  • Man busts through 2 motel walls in attempt to escape police

    After he tore through the walls of the motel, HPD said he told them, "Sometimes officers quit looking for me."

  • Please Welcome the Main Characters of Hot Girl Summer

    Revenge is a dish best served with divorce papers.

  • Factbox: What was the 1921 Tulsa race massacre?

    Next week marks the centenary of a white mob's deadly attacks on the African Americans of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Below is background on the events in Tulsa on May 30-31, 1921. Greenwood, dubbed "Black Wall Street," boasted hotels, law offices, doctors' offices and other businesses owned and operated by Black people at the time of the massacre.

  • An 8th noose has been found at an Amazon facility in Connecticut, forcing construction to shut down again

    Multiple nooses have been discovered at the Windsor, Connecticut, site since late April. Amazon previously offered a $100,000 reward for information.

  • Agent turned activist nominated by Biden could lead ATF to new era of cracking down on problem gun dealers

    After mass shootings, Biden announced a slew of executive actions, including an ATF director who faces a tough confirmation battle in the Senate.

  • Nearly 17 million Russians have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - minister

    Russia has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to almost 17 million people, the RIA news agency cited Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying on Thursday. The figure suggests Russia has given the first dose of one of its vaccines to about 3 million people in the past two weeks. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on May 12 that 14 million Russians had received one vaccine dose.

  • If You've Had COVID, This Is How Long You Have Immunity, New Study Finds

    There's not much of a bright side to contracting COVID, but people have at least clung to the hope that they'd acquire some immunity after recovering from the virus. Studies have shown that people who had COVID have maintained some level of antibody response after the infection leaves their system, though it's still not clear exactly how long those antibodies last—and how thoroughly they protect you from getting sick again. Now, a new study suggests that you may be in the clear for longer than we previously thought. According to recent research, the overwhelming majority of people who have COVID retain antibodies against the virus for at least 10 months.RELATED: This Vaccine Reaction Means You May Have Already Had COVID, Study Says.The study from Labcorp, which was published on May 24 in the medical journal The Lancet, examined samples from more than 39,000 people who were previously infected with COVID. The researchers found that nearly 87 percent of them had antibodies at least 10 months after their infection. The researchers also found that people over 65 generally didn't hang on to antibodies as long as those under 65.Another study published on May 24 in the journal Nature also found promising results that suggest antibodies linger for months. The study found that mild cases of COVID result in lasting antibody protection and that reinfections are likely uncommon. While the study found antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after they experienced their first symptoms, researchers believe immunity lasts even longer than that, as it has with similar coronaviruses. In the 2002 SARS outbreak, for example, those who came down with the virus were naturally immune for about two years on average.While this is exciting news, more research needs to be conducted and more time needs to pass before scientists can definitively determine how long and how well COVID survivors are protected from reinfection, Brian Caveney, MD, Labcorp Diagnostics chief medical officer and president, told USA Today. However, he noted that the findings of the Labcorp study are still a win. "The prolonged presence of certain antibodies is a promising sign as we continue thinking about safely emerging from the pandemic, as well as future vaccinations and the timing of booster shots," said Caveney.Additional research also has to be done to understand whether these antibodies would be effective against newer variants of the virus. An expert not involved with the study, Kevin Dick, district health officer for Washoe County, Nevada, pointed out to USA Today, "the study also doesn't address if antibodies from a COVID-19 infection can protect against COVID-19 variants." He noted that this is part of the reason that it's important for people who may have acquired natural immunity to still get vaccinated. Serious COVID outbreaks in Brazil, India, and South Africa seem to be driven, in part, by reinfections due to waning immunity and the newer variants' ability to evade immunity, Cambridge microbiology professor Ravi Gupta, PhD, said on Twitter. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Although antibodies can be useful in protecting you against various illnesses, they're not the only component that's key to preventing reinfection, either. According to Healthline, helper T cells, killer T cells, and B cells are all also necessary to acquire immunity. Helper T cells help recognize pathogens, killer T cells then kill those pathogens, and B cells make new antibodies when your body needs them, explain the experts at Healthline.In terms of COVID, there haven't been enough studies yet to see how natural immunity holds up. Lauren Rodda, PhD, a senior postdoctoral fellow in immunology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, told Healthline that gaining a deeper understanding of naturally acquired immunity "would require tracking the re-exposure of a significant number of people and determining if they get sick."That's why those who've come down with COVID are urged to get vaccinated, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saying that "experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said at a press briefing earlier this month that vaccine-induced immunity is actually stronger, even if less long-lasting, when compared to natural immunity. "Vaccines, actually, at least with regard to SARS-CoV-2 can do better than nature," he explained. "Vaccination in people previously infected significantly boosts the immune response." He also cited a May study out of the University of California, Irvine, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that found that people who'd received two doses of an mRNA vaccine—either from Pfizer or Moderna—had "antibody titers up to 10 times more than when you recover from a natural infection."He specifically noted that those who'd been vaccinated had "increased protection against the variants of concern" as opposed to those who relied on natural immunity. "Vaccines are highly efficacious," he concluded. "They are better than the traditional response you get from natural infection."RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says These Are the COVID Symptoms That Don't Go Away.

  • This supportive, full-coverage bra is perfect for larger chests — and backed by more than 17,000 reviews

    "This bra fits the bill for me."

  • What to watch for in Biden's first full budget: Medicaid, the environment, Pentagon spending

    President Joe Biden will unveil his first full budget on Friday, setting the stage for a pitched battle with Republicans opposed to his plans to spend trillions on infrastructure, childcare and other public works. The Democratic president in April provided a partial https://www.reuters.com/world/us/first-white-house-budget-proposal-preview-bidens-goals-2021-04-09wish list for about $1.5 trillion in government spending for the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1, just a sliver of the total budget. Friday will see more details, from foreign aid to immigration and policing, and could include jumps in funding for Medicaid and other social programs that consume most federal government spending.

  • Reward hits $200,000 for road rage gunman who shot boy, 6, dead because his mom flipped him off

    Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam videos

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Senior PGA field finds inspiration from Mickelson's PGA win

    From Ryder Cup captains past and present to former winners at Southern Hills, the Senior PGA Championship offers a mix of inspiration and motivation all because of one eligible player who chose not to join them. Phil Mickelson will play on the PGA Tour at Colonial instead of one of the elite majors for the 50-and-older set. Mickelson made history last week by winning the PGA Championship at 50 to become golf’s oldest major champion and he got the attention of his peers.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • ‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper sues employer for firing her over bird watcher race row

    The lawsuit argues Amy Cooper was not motivated by racism

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Rookie Tutu Atwell aims for speedy induction into Rams' talented receiving rotation

    Without a deep threat to stretch defense last season, the Rams added speed with veteran DeSean Jackson and second-round draft pick Tutu Atwell.