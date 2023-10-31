Indian opposition leaders say Apple has warned them of state-sponsored iPhone attacks

Apple has warned at least six Indian politicians and other members of political parties and two journalists of their iPhones being targets of state-sponsored attacks, these people said Tuesday.

Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress party, Mahua Moitra , a national lawmaker with the regional opposition All India Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, a party that enjoys considerable political clout across Maharashtra, Raghav Chadha of AAP, general secretary of the CPI(M) and former MP Sitaram Yechury , and Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera said they had received an alert from Apple, warning them that their iPhones had been under attack.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Sriram Karri also tweeted Tuesday that they had received the same warning from Apple.

"Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID," the alleged Apple alert says. "These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone."

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?

⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@INCIndia⁩ @kharge ⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ pic.twitter.com/0Hyj6fmdtO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

Wonder who? Shame on you.

Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention pic.twitter.com/COUJyisRDk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 30, 2023

Dear Modi Sarkar, why are you doing this? pic.twitter.com/3hWmAx00ql — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2023

For a couple of years now, several of us lead our lives with this kind of #illegal prying into our lives, invasion of #privacy. Sadly, it is #state #sponsored and incessant. pic.twitter.com/wHy6pt62e9 — Sriram Karri (@oratorgreat) October 31, 2023

