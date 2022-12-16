Indian PM Modi calls on Putin to end war through negotiations

However, the Indian PM – under fire for increasing ethnic and sectarian tensions in his own country – did not take Ukraine’s side during the conversation, and has preferred to maintain his country’s slight pro-Russian leanings, despite ample evidence of unprovoked Russian aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, Modi has made efforts to distance India from Russia –according to a Bloomberg report on Dec. 9, Modi stated that he would not hold an expected annual in person summit with Putin in 2022, after the latter’s threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine