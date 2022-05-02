Indian PM Modi urges 'talks' to stop Ukraine war
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for talks to end the war in Ukraine, after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin at the start of a European tour
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for talks to end the war in Ukraine, after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin at the start of a European tour
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard recap Monday's lone Premier League match after Manchester United brushed Brentford aside at Old Trafford.
Germany and India signed a series of bilateral agreements Monday focused on sustainable development that will see the South Asian nation receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. The accords were signed during a visit to Berlin by India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to elicit India's support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine.
A Muslim Indian journalist has been criticised online after she was purportedly quoted in a tweet by an Indian news channel as defending "child rapists". However, the purported tweet, which has circulated online since at least 2018, is from an imposter account for Republic TV. The news channel said it had never posted the message on its social media, and AFP found no evidence it was published online. Journalist Rana Ayyub -- a fierce critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu national
The Knight Riders Group (KRG), backed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, alongside actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta, is investing in a 10,000-capacity cricket stadium near Los Angeles. Located at a 15-acre land parcel in Great Park, Irvine, Southern California, some 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, the plan is driven by Major […]
The suspects' ages are from 13 to 17.
Thousands of supporters of Sri Lankan opposition parties rallied on Sunday in the commercial capital Colombo as a weeks-long political and economic crisis showed no sign of abating. Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government. Dwindling foreign currency reserves have left the island nation of 22 million people struggling to pay for fuel, food and medicine imports and brought thousands onto the streets in daily protests that have occasionally turned violent.
Xiaomi, India's top-selling phone brand, has had US$725.8M seized by the Indian financial-crimes regulator in an investigation into allegedly illegal remittances.
As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit plays out in court in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s legal history
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Near Danger Zone as 10-Year Yield Hits 3%: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Hungary would be ready to veto European Union sanctions on Russia’s oil industry if the measures restricted Budapest’s ability to import energy, according to a se
Not ever true crime story needs to be made into a movie or TV show. "The Girl From Plainville" and "Under the Banner of Heaven" show why.
Apostle Paul and his followers collected aid, likely for early Christians. Giovanni Paolo Panini /Hermitage Museum via Wikimedia CommonsSometime in the late second century A.D., Christians in the city of Rome organized a collection to send to the followers of Jesus in the city of Corinth. Modern-day scholars don’t know what the crisis was that prompted the donation – it could have been a plague or a famine. What they do know from fragments of a letter sent by the Corinthian bishop, Dionysios, is
EU energy ministers met to discuss a possible ban on Russian oil, but members remain split.
A federal judge in Kentucky has extended a temporary ban on the enforcement of a new state law that effectively ended abortions because the state's two clinics said they can't comply with all its requirements. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings is giving the clinics more time to explain their objections to the law. Jennings extended a temporary restraining order until May 19, after the existing one expires Thursday.
International semiconductor consortium ISMC will invest $3 billion in India's southern Karnataka state to set up a chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday. ISMC is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Next Orbit Ventures and Israel's Tower Semiconductor. U.S. chip giant Intel Corp has announced plans to acquire Tower.
In the last few days, temperatures have hovered around 46 degree celsius in some parts of India. Amid this scorching heat, India is facing an immense shortage of coal. Most of India’s power consumption is coal-based.
The company announced a massive expansion of Prime Video content from India as other streamers try to threaten its dominance in the market
Mexico's manufacturing sector contracted for the 26th month in a row in April, as factories responded to shrinking demand with a further downward adjustment to output and input costs surged, a survey showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 49.3 in April, up from 49.2 in March, though still below the 50 threshold that separates growth from contraction. "The renewed increases in employment and exports were encouraging signs," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global, who added that firms "are longing to see a rebound in demand."
The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into a month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-struggles-options-covid-threatens-economic-goals-2022-04-28. China is the world's biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tonnes last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.
Privately held oil drillers are quickly ramping up their activities—meaning that an increasing amount of new oil production is coming from companies with less oversight and accountability.
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates.