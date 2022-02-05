Indian police arrest journalist for publishing 'anti-national content'





Kashmir, India police on Friday arrested a journalist for publishing "anti-national content," The Associated Press reports.

Police said they found Fahad Shah, editor of news portal Kashmir Walla, on Facebook where his work was identified as being anti-national and posted with "criminal intention."

The Kashmir Walla outlet covered a Jan. 30 gunfight between civilian rebels and Indian troops in Pulwama, presenting the story from both civilian and military viewpoints.

A Kashmiri rebel commander, a Pakistani, a third militant and a teenage boy were killed in the incident.

Police described the teenager as a "hybrid" militant, a term that refers to a so-called militant who is a civilian with no criminal record.

Kashmir Walla published videos of the teenager's family disagreeing with the police, as well as contradicting earlier statements.

The content could "provoke the public to disturb law and order," police said, adding that it was "tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities."

Shah was arrested under anti-terror and sedition laws and may face up to seven years of punishment.

Police have questioned reporters from Kashmir Walla, including Shah, multiple times in recent years as part of a wider crackdown on freedom of the press in the country.

Police tweeted Saturday that Shah was wanted for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news & inciting general public for creating L&O (law and order) situations."