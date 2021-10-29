Indian Railway Firm Tanks After Government Asks to Share Half of Revenue

Abhishek Vishnoi and Ashutosh Joshi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of India’s top railway e-ticketing platform almost recovered from a record slump of 30% after the government canceled its proposal to share half of the state-run company’s convenience fee revenue.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp.’s shares traded 3.2% lower as of 11.20 a.m. in Mumbai, after plunging earlier in the session.

The development impacted some other state-run companies as well. Potential divestment candidate Container Corp. fell as much as 3.9%, while Bharat Petroleum Corp. dropped as much as 1.7%.

The uncertainty related to IRCTC can weigh on investors’ faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reform agenda, including his plans to divest national assets and carry out an initial public offering of insurance giant Life Insurance Corp. of India.

The government is not taking into account “interest of investors while taking business decisions,” said Deven Choksey, a strategist at KRChoksey Investment Managers Pvt. in Mumbai. “They will invariably kill the wealth before creating it.”

While the stock has lost about a third of its value from a record high earlier this month, it is still up more than 900% since its market debut in October 2019 mainly because of its monopoly of online rail ticket bookings. The market value of IRCTC, which is not yet part of the MSCI India Index, was $9.77 billion at Thursday’s close, more than that of many members of the gauge, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with government decision on proposal)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sequoia Capital just flipped the script on VC funds. Here's why and why it matters.

    The venerable Valley venture firm is getting away from dedicated funds and the traditional 10-year investment cycle. It's got some good reasons why.

  • India’s first official cryptocurrency scout says the ecosystem has now come of age

    Private cryptocurrencies like bitcoin will lose value once global central banks launch their own digital currencies.

  • Spain's Caixabank Q3 recurrent profit pro-forma up 33% y/y, NII pressured

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Caixabank on Friday said its third-quarter recurrent profit rose 33% measured against the same period a year ago, due to lower loan loss provisions which offset pressure on lending income. Caixabank, which closed the Bankia 4.3 billion acquisition in March, a defensive deal to better cope with ultra low interest rates and the coronavirus pandemic, posted an underlying profit of 744 million euros ($868.5 million) in the July to September period without extraordinary items from the merger.. However, a pro-forma profit of around 560 million euros for the third quarter of 2020 was used to calculate the year-on-year comparison taking into account Bankia.

  • Japan Opposition Suggests, Then Denies, Taxing Tax-Free Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- The leader of Japan’s main opposition party did damage control two days ahead of a national election after a senior member floated removing the tax-exempt status on individual savings accounts held by millions of voters.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the Globe

  • China pushes for security reviews of firms seeking to export user data

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top internet regulator on Friday published draft guidelines that will subject companies with more than 1 million users in the country to a security review before they can send user-related data abroad. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement that the security review requirement would also be applied to firms if their data is collected and generated by operators of "critical information infrastructure," or if the data to be sent overseas contains "important" information. Companies that have already sent abroad, or intend to send abroad, the personal information of more 100,000 users or "sensitive" personal information belonging to 10,000 users, would also be bound by the requirement, it said.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Earnings On Tap With Oil Prices, Climate Focus High

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron earnings are on tap early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are near buy points.

  • Report: U.S. government considering payments to migrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance policy

    Report: U.S. government considering payments to migrants affected by Trump's zero-tolerance policy

  • Volvo Cars IPO oversubscribed ahead of trading debut

    Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars said its initial public offering (IPO) was substantially oversubscribed as it geared up for its bourse debut in Stockholm later on Friday. Gothenburg-based Volvo Cars, owned by Geely Holding which will retain the vast majority of shares in the company, said the IPO would see it add more than two hundred thousand new shareholders. The IPO had already been priced at 53 Swedish crowns ($6.22) per share and the sale of nearly 380 million new shares will provide Volvo with gross proceeds of about 20 billion crowns to help fund its shift to an electric-only model line-up.

  • Micron Technology Stock Is Overvalued Amidst a Weak Pricing Environment

    Shares of memory chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock have sold off despite posting better than expected fourth-quarter results. Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com However, weaker-than-expected first-quarter guidance compelled investors to unload shares. Investors are concerned over the rising supply in the sector and its peers’ massive capital spending, which points to lower memory prices in the future.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Hence, analyst ta

  • Printing coupons and eating swans: N.Korea innovates amid food, economic woes

    From printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to handle economic woes and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns drag on, reports suggest. With the harvest coming to an end, international observers say North Korea's food and economic situation is perilous, and there are signs that it is increasing trade and receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid via China. South Korea’s intelligence agency told a closed-door parliamentary hearing on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had issued orders calling for every grain of rice to be secured and all-out efforts devoted to farming, according to lawmakers at the briefing.

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a new worry in China’s battered real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismKaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The

  • Andrew Cuomo accused of forcible touching in criminal complaint

    A criminal complaint filed by a police investigator with a court in Albany has accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, though there was confusion Thursday over whether the document was made public by mistake.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • This Low-Priced Marijuana Stock Could Make You Rich

    Low-priced equities (usually defined as stocks with share prices under $5) are a favorite vehicle among risk-tolerant investors for a host of reasons. This strategy creates instant leverage for shareholders (potentially amplifying returns) in a manner similar to buying a call or a put option, without having to worry about the all-important problem of an expiration date. Companies with exceedingly low share prices, however, often have underlying fundamental problems or operate in a high-risk industry (e.g., clinical-stage biotechs).

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).