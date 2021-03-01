Indian regulator proposes stricter rules on independent directors

FILE PHOTO: Logo of SEBI is seen on the facade of its head office building in Mumbai, India
Abhirup Roy
·2 min read

By Abhirup Roy

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator proposed on Monday tighter eligibility and appointment rules for independent directors of listed companies, a move seen aimed at protecting minority investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed that if listed companies in India wish to appoint or remove independent directors they should require the "dual approval" of shareholders and a majority of the company's minority investors.

If either of the requirements are not met, a new person will not be appointed and existing independent directors can't be removed, SEBI said in its proposal, which is open for public consultation until April 1.

The proposal may be revised after SEBI receives public feedback, and there is no clear timeline on its implementation.

Currently, only a 51% shareholder approval is required for appointing or removing such directors in most cases, and no separate sign-off is needed from minority investors.

The current process gives a company's promoters, or main backers, "significant influence" on the appointment and removal of independent directors and undermines independent directors' ability to take differing views from promoters, SEBI said in its proposal.

The need for independent directors and diverse board views came under the spotlight after Indian conglomerate Tata Group fired its chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2016, and removed a board member who supported him.

"This would mean more rights to minority investors, better disclosures and also responsibility for promoters," said Sumit Agrawal, a partner at Regstreet Law Advisors and former SEBI official.

SEBI's proposal also stipulates that a former employee of an Indian group company cannot be appointed as an independent director at any entity within the same group if he left the group company less than three years previously.

There was "a need to further strengthen the independence of independent directors and enhance their effectiveness in protection of the interest of the minority shareholders," SEBI said.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Aditya Kalra and Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold And US Treasuries – Punctures In The Everything-Bubble

    The price of gold early Friday morning this past week touched $1720. At that level it was down $350 per ounce from its high point of $2070 last August.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Beyond Meat CFO Mark Nelson to retire

    Nelson, who joined Beyond Meat in December 2015, will retire on May 5, but will remain as a consultant until May 5, 2023. The company's shares have jumped six fold under Nelson's watch since the IPO, but he has courted controversy after being named in a fraud claims lawsuit filed by Don Lee Farms, a former Beyond Meat supplier. Beyond Meat has counter-sued Don Lee Farms, according to food industry magazine Food Navigator, with a trial date set for June.

  • UK£13.27 - That's What Analysts Think Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Is Worth After These Results

    Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc ( LON:AML ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its...

  • Americans One Step Closer to Stimulus, Extended Unemployment Benefits

    Early Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will bring extended unemployment benefits and additional stimulus money to Americans. The American...

  • Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

    In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and...

  • Elizabeth Warren, Other Progressives Propose ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, joined by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Brendan Boyle, proposed a new wealth tax on households with a net worth of more than $50 million.The lawmakers said Monday the new tax, dubbed the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, would create a “fairer” economy with a 2% annual tax on households and trusts valued at between $50 million and $1 billion. All net worth over $1 billion would be taxed at 3%.The measure -- like other wealth taxes Warren has proposed in the past -- is unlikely to garner the support needed to pass, particularly in the evenly divided Senate, but could serve as a marker for progressives in Congress and a reminder of the restiveness on the party’s left flank.The group claims the proposal would generate “at least $3 trillion in revenue over 10 years,” citing a Feb. 24 analysis from economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman from the University of California-Berkeley.“The ultra-rich and powerful have rigged the rules in their favor so much that the top 0.1% pay a lower effective tax rate than the bottom 99%, and billionaire wealth is 40% higher than before the Covid crisis began,” Warren said in a statement. “A wealth tax is popular among voters on both sides for good reason: because they understand the system is rigged to benefit the wealthy and large corporations.”A wealth tax would be particularly difficult to pass in the current U.S. Senate, which divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats control the agenda, since Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties, but most bills require support from 60 senators to advance.And Democrats have been unable to muster even 50 votes from some administration proposals, including a $15 hourly minimum wage. A wealth tax likely would be even more divisive.However, Democrats are planning to use special budget reconciliation procedures to pass a bill with a simple majority later in the year that will include parts of a massive infrastructure package. At that point, taxes to pay for the build out would be on the table. And under Senate rules, tax increases generally are allowed in budget bills.The bill’s co-sponsors include Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Mazie Hirono, also of Hawaii. Jayapal is from Washington State, and Boyle is from Pennsylvania.Jayapal said the proposal “will help level the playing field, narrow the racial wealth gap, ensure the wealthiest finally begin to pay their fair share, and invest trillions of dollars into our communities so we can make a real difference in the lives of people across America.”(Adds Jayapal comment in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas electricity firm files for bankruptcy citing $1.8 billion in claims from grid operator

    Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said. Brazos and others that committed to provide power to the grid - and could not - were required to buy replacement power at high rates and cover other firms' unpaid fees.

  • ‘What the hell!’ I’m 28, have no debt, a 401(k), Roth IRA and $45K in cash. Should I save for a house or buy a Tesla Model 3?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’ve been flip-flopping back and forth between buying a new car or putting a down payment on my first home. With my parents being very money-minded and keeping a careful eye on my finances (still), I’m caught in a predicament.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

    Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today

  • What's in Store for Patterson Companies' (PDCO) Q3 Earnings?

    Patterson Companies' (PDCO) fiscal third-quarter results are likely to reflect improvement at Dental segment.

  • Why AerCap Holdings (AER) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    AerCap Holdings (AER) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -25.26% and 0.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Astec Industries (ASTE) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Astec Industries (ASTE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and -12.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • As the market nosedived last year, my older brother advised me to sell. I lost $80,000. How can I ever forgive him?

    This time last year, when the market was nosediving, my older brother advised me to get out of the market, and go to cash to conserve my assets. The Moneyist: ‘Warren Buffett and Harry Potter couldn’t get those two retired early’: Our spendthrift neighbors said our adviser was ‘lousy.’

  • Middle East Tensions Rise as Israel Says Iran Attacked Ship

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel accused Iran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the Gulf of Oman last week, as tensions mount over the U.S.’s desire to rejoin a nuclear deal with Tehran.“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with Kan radio, a local station. Iran “is Israel’s greatest enemy and we are striking it across the region.”Israeli media reported that the country launched missile strikes on Iranian targets in Syria over the weekend in response to the assault on the ship. Israel’s military did not comment.The Israeli-owned car carrier, the Helios Ray, was struck by an explosion while sailing 100 kilometers (62 miles) off the coast of Oman either on Feb. 25 or the early hours of Feb. 26. None of its crew was hurt and the vessel is now docked in Dubai for repairs.A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said “we categorically reject” Israel’s allegation that Tehran was to blame.Friction between the countries has been high as U.S. President Joe Biden explores rejoining a 2015 accord designed to reduce Tehran’s nuclear activities. Netanyahu opposes Washington returning to the pact, saying it would pave the way for Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018 and tightened sanctions on Tehran.Iran has accused Israel of several attacks in the past year. It said Israel sabotaged one of its nuclear facilities in July and assassinated a top Iranian nuclear scientist in November.Israeli Education Minister Yoav Galant, a retired general, told the Ynet news website the damage was caused by a mine “apparently attached to the exterior by a commando force in a nighttime naval operation.”The attackers would have known from open-source material it was an Israeli vessel, Galant said.The Helios Ray, owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray Shipping Ltd., was traveling from Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Singapore. It had traversed the Strait of Hormuz when the explosion occurred, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and information from U.K. Maritime Trade Operations, which serves as a link between the Royal Navy and commercial vessels in high-risk areas. The ship turned around on Feb. 26.The Associated Press, citing unidentified American officials, said the explosion created two holes on each side of the ship, just above the waterline.Several merchant vessels have been attacked or detained in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman over the last two years, rattling oil and shipping markets. Iran seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in January and its forces boarded another ship in the Gulf of Oman in August 2020. It also detained the U.K.-flagged Stena Impero for several months in 2019.Four oil vessels were attacked with explosives in May 2019 while at anchorage off Fujairah, a United Arab Emirates port on the Gulf of Oman coast. Two more were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman in June. Iran was blamed for the incidents but denied involvement.(Updates with Israeli minister’s comments in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hyatt calls hate symbols 'abhorrent' after CPAC stage compared to sign used by Nazis

    Hyatt Hotels Corp called symbols of hate "abhorrent" on Sunday after the design of a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference at one of its hotels drew comparisons to a Norse rune used by Nazis during World War Two. High-profile Republicans including former President Donald Trump were attending the four-day event in Orlando, Florida, as conflict rages between Trump allies and establishment politicians trying to distance the party from him. A photo of the CPAC stage went viral on social media on Saturday, with thousands of Twitter users sharing posts comparing its distinctive design to an othala rune, one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted to "reconstruct a mythic 'Aryan' past," according to the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Interested In nib holdings' (ASX:NHF) Upcoming AU$0.10 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

    nib holdings limited ( ASX:NHF ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before...

  • A Look at Tiger Woods’ Fortune in the Wake of His Tragic Accident

    Find out Tiger Woods' net worth after he won his fifth Masters title on April 14. The victory was Woods' first major win in more than a decade.