Indian River clergyman being investigated by attorney general, state police

INDIAN RIVER — The Michigan Attorney General's office and Michigan State Police are currently investigating a clergyman who is serving as pastor of the Cross in the Woods National Shrine in Indian River.

"At this time, we are only confirming our investigation involving Fr. (Bryan) Medlin," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Press Secretary Lynsey Mukomel in an email. "I have nothing more to add given it's an active investigation."

The Michigan Attorney General's office contacted the Michigan State Police earlier this month, requesting law enforcement investigate the clergyman.

"We are investigating a clergy member that falls under the Diocese of Gaylord," said Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll, in an email.

Carroll said the Diocese of Gaylord had contacted the Michigan Attorney General, and then the Michigan State Police were requested to investigate the incident on Dec. 10.

"The investigation continues and there is no further information available," he said.

According to an announcement made on the Diocese of Gaylord's website on July 4 of this year, Medlin had been appointed as the pastor of Cross in the Woods beginning Sept. 17, 2021. Prior to his position in Indian River, Medlin had been serving as pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lake Leelanau.

Medlin had also been appointed as the assistant director of vocations for the Diocese of Gaylord in early August.

The Cheboygan Daily Tribune has reached out to the Diocese of Gaylord for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

