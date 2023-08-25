Indian River County father faces manslaughter charge in 2021 choking death of infant

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A county man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the 2021 death of an infant who medical and law enforcement officials said died after choking on a wet wipe found in her throat, according to law enforcement records.

Joseph Napier, 30, was arrested Thursday at his listed address in the 3700 block of 66th Avenue on a warrant charging him with aggravated manslaughter of a child, according to an Indian River County Jail arrest listing.

The 2-month-old girl died May 29, 2021, according to accounts of the investigation in Napier’s Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant.

The day before, emergency workers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue by Napier, who, in the report, told them he believed his daughter had been choking for roughly 10 minutes.

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office official who was first to reach the home found Napier inside doing chest compressions and took over efforts to revive the infant. Efforts to remove the obstruction were unsuccessful.

He handed the baby over to fire rescue paramedics who also attempted to remove the object and took her to Cleveland Clinic Hospital where several doctors soon joined attempts to revive and free her airway.

It was only after a medical scope was used that a doctor saw the wipe and removed it with clamps, according to the report.

A detective asked doctors if a 2-month-old could have ingested a wipe, and were told, “a child this small does not have the motor function … to pick up the wipe, consume it and swallow until … it could not be seen.”

The girl was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando and pronounced deceased the next day.

It had only been 10 minutes or so ....

Several people lived in the home including the infant's mother and the infant's 18-month-old sister. The mother was working a shift at a local restaurant and left Napier, the children's father, to watch them both, according to the report.

Napier told detectives the toddler likely put the wet wipe in the baby’s mouth when he left the two unattended and went into the kitchen. While in the kitchen, he said he scrolled through social media on his phone, drank a glass of milk and washed dishes.

In his account to detectives in the report, Napier said it had only been 10 minutes or so before he returned and found the baby gasping for air.

After searching his phone activity, detectives documented a roughly one hour period of activity between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. that showed Facebook use, personal texts and food delivery orders prior to a 911 call at roughly 6:40 p.m., that lasted for just under 10 minutes, according to the affidavit.

Another person who lived in the home told detectives that at 5:50 p.m. he heard Napier yelling loudly to someone to 'shut up,' and saw only Napier and the baby in the living room.

Medical professionals consulted

Detectives worked with Orange County medical examiners to get measurements of the infant’s mouth and throat and later took measurements of the toddler to see if it was possible for an 18-month-old to force an object into the child’s throat.

They found her hand could not fit into the child's mouth past her knuckles and only her middle finger could enter any distance into the mouth area. The wet wipe, once removed, was 8 inches long and 4 inches wide.

Multiple pediatricians were questioned if there was a possibility of any scenario or “freak accident” in which the infant alone ingested the wipe.

One doctor said she did not believe a baby could inhale an entire baby wipe, and at that age of development infants have a “tongue-thrust reaction” to remove things from their mouths versus swallowing them.

“Due to the complexity and circumstances with this case,” a detective stated he sought out a third pediatrician who agreed with findings of others that neither the infant, nor the toddler could have forced the object deep into the throat.

An 18-month-old, the doctor told deputies, “would not have had the fine motor skills” or patience, and “only an adult could have forced a wipe not only into (her) mouth, but all the way down her throat.”

Napier was in the Indian River County Jail Friday on a $750,000 bond. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

