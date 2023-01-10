Indian River County felony arrests: July 1, 2019

Editor’s note: Lea Ann Santamaria entered a no contest plea to her charge and adjudication of guilt was withheld in the case.

Lea Ann Santamaria, 50, 400 block of 21st Street, Vero Beach; battery on an officer.

Floyd Mosley, 58, 4300 block of 35th Avenue, Vero Beach; aggravated battery/domestic violence.

Jose Zamarripa, 41, 9300 block of 128th Court, Fellsmere; aggravated assault.

Terrica Tacara Lacey, 30, 4700 block of 38th Circle, Vero Beach; possession of esctasy/MDMA.

Steven Pete Medecke, 38, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Vero Beach; burglary; interference with custody.

Lashanda Temes Hudson, 39, Stone Mountain; trafficking in a controlled substance (MDMA/ecstasy).

Taylor Nicole Cooper, 22, 7100 block of Fort Walton Avenue, Fort Pierce; possession of a controlled substance (THC).

Leilani Lakeisha Foumai, 29, 700 block of 19th Place, Vero Beach; battery on an officer.

Shahin Ahmed, 23, 900 block of 11th Terrace, Vero Beach; possession of a controlled substance (THC oil); carrying a concealed firearm.

Michele Gazzara, 24, 6900 block of 12th Street, Vero Beach; warrant for crash - leaving the scene of an accident involving death on June 30.

Shaler David Caudill, 34, 100 block of 27th Avenue, Vero Beach; possession of a controlled substance (THC oil).

Alyssa Ann Vandalen, 24, 1400 block of 21st Avenue, Vero Beach; possession of a controlled substance (THC wax).

Toccara Marlesha Huff, 37, Tampa; out-of-county warrant, Hillsborough County, battery - second or subsequent offense.

Derrick Antwon Adams, 33, 4100 block of Fourth Street, Vero Beach; warrants for knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, second conviction, fleeing & eluding on June 30.

Holly Marie Nelson, 38, 1800 block of 10th Avenue, Vero Beach; possession of cocaine.

Richard Robert Wing, 35, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Vero Beach; resisting with violence; battery on an officer; assault (domestic violence).

Paul Richard Paradis, 56, 500 block of 53rd Square, Vero Beach; warrants for grand theft, organized fraud. Arrested in St. Lucie County.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River County felony arrests: July 1, 2019