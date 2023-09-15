Indian River County pediatrician dead at 48, say law enforcement, fire officials

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – A well-known Vero Beach area pediatrician died early Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

Fire rescue paramedics were called to the home of Dr. Marc McCain shortly before 3 a.m. and found the 48-year-old dead from a gunshot wound, said emergency officials.

An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said detectives are looking into the death.

“It is currently under investigation (but) we do not suspect foul play at this time,” said Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

Fire rescue workers went to the home at 2:43 a.m. and learned from deputies McCain had died from a gunshot wound, said Indian River County Fire Rescue Fire Chief David Rattray.

McCain was a pediatrician at Treasure Coast Pediatrics, in the 3700 block of 11th Circle, according to state medical records.

A voice recording with the clinic states its offices are closed due to an emergency, “until further notice.”

