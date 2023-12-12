Will Indian River County regulate illegal arcades? That's what the sheriff wants

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Sheriff Eric Flowers wants to end an arcade problem here before it gets out of control.

The way to do that, he told County Commissioners Tuesday, is to pass regulations making it difficult for arcades to operate.

"I recognize that an ordinance is not an end-all, be-all," Flowers said. "We already have state statutes. It is just an additional layer to tell people that we will not tolerate this in our community."

Raid in Roseland last month

Sheriff's deputies and state gaming officials last month raided Moonlight Express arcade in a Roseland strip mall, arresting two people, seizing several computers and shutting down the operation. Moonlight Express, along with others in the county, had been warned about conducting gaming with cash transactions, but the operation closed for three weeks and reopened, Flowers said.

In St. Lucie County, the Sheriff's Office and the Florida Gaming Control Commission have raided at least three arcades since late September, arresting operators, seizing gambling machines and cash.

Seedy drug dens

Deputies have responded to arcades 682 times since he became sheriff in November 2020, Flowers said. Those calls have included robberies, thefts, burglaries, drug overdoses and disturbances.

"These places while many people view them as a simple place for elderly people to go gamble," he told commissioners, but they "have turned into drug dens and crime generators. Many of these places have become a blight on our community.

"These calls have used up a lot of tax dollars and resources, and we are trying to put that to an end," the sheriff said.

The Duval County model

Flowers wants a law here modeled after one in Jacksonville and Duval County.

That law allows two arcades to operate in Duval County outside of some of the cities or towns also in Duvall County, according to County Attorney Bill DeBraal. Business must register with the county, they're inspected by the county, must provide documentation that their machines are fair and the machines be calibrated and identified. Enforcement falls under the code-enforcement office, DeBraal said.

"I am asking that we do not let these places open in the first place, so that we never get in a situation that we are in now," said Flowers. "What has happened is that we have put our time and energy in, but the minute we take our eyes off this, they will open back up again."

"What Jacksonville did was make it so difficult for the mom-and-pop single location to go ahead and get the permits necessary to operate," said Debraal. "If a large conglomerate can come in and get those permits, that is one thing. If we are going to shut them down with law enforcement, then code enforcement can step up as well and make it very difficult to get a license, and we do not have to give out unlimited licenses. We can then give out only two."

For Commissioner Susan Adams, there would be a distinction between banning arcades and overregulating them.

More: Arcade closed, 2 employees arrested; over $20K and 60+ machines seized by IRCSO

More: Adult arcade raids continue on Treasure Coast. What we know on what is illegal and legal about gambling in Florida.

"So to be clear, that would not be a ban. That would be an overregulation similar to what we do with other adult entertainment establishments," Adam said. "If we use the code-enforcement process, it s a long process. What I am hearing is that they are operating illegal anyways."

"One or two would not be bad," Flowers responded.

Legally, an outright ban would present a problem, according to County Administrator John Titkanich.

"We know these arcades can be very predatory in nature, and then there are the secondary impacts," said Titkanich.

The Sheriff's Office will draft a proposed arcade law for consideration by the commission.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sheriff Flowers wants tough new rules for illegal arcade operations