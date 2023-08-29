Indian River County School Board taking more books off shelves at school libraries

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Books were removed Monday from school libraries by the School Board, after Chair Peggy Jones stopped speakers from reading passages during the meeting.

Almost 50 speakers tried to read passages from books they said were sexually explicit and should be removed from school libraries. Jones stopped some speakers mid-passage, while others, she said, should have a content warning in case children were listening to the meeting with their parents.

The books cited included "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Bluest Eye," and "Go Ask Alice," along with a collection of books by author Ellen Hopkins.

Citing a state law that calls for the discontinuation of a school library book if passages are determined inappropriate to be read aloud during a public meeting, many of those crowding the School Board meeting demanded the books be taken out of the school libraries.

Indian River County School Board Chair Peggy Jones speaks during citizen input in a school board meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Indian River County. The public meeting, which ended after 11:00 p.m., heard from some community members concerned about "pornography" within the school districts library books and Gov. Ron DeSantis' education curriculum based on the approach that "slaves benefitted from slavery." Fifty-four people participated in the citizen input, with opposition from both sides in the discussion, leading to a couple of people being escorted out of the meeting.

Board members voted unanimously to remove books in which Jones stopped someone from reading or asked for a content warning alerting parents watching remotely. The exact number of the books to be removed was not immediately known.

School Board member Gene Posca questioned whether the reading of sexually explicit material on a televised broadcast was legally allowed. Board member Jacqueline Rosario interjected several times during the meeting, asking Jones stop the speakers from continuing to read.

"There's nothing that can justify this being OK," Rosario said. "These books need to be removed immediately."

School libraries will look the same when classes resume Thursday ... but they're not

Many of the books had previously been challenged by members of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty. In 2022, five of 156 books challenged by the Moms for Liberty group were removed by the School Board. The rest were returned to school libraries, although some were moved to the high school level and required parent permission for students to check them out of the library.

"Schools should not be providing sexually explicit content to students," said Jennifer Pippin, president of the Indian River County Moms for Liberty. "Shame on the adults in this room who voted to put many of these books back on the shelves for children in February 2022. Because the board neglected to do the right thing, parents, grandparents and taxpayers had to bravely act. They were forced to read these horrible passages aloud at the podium."

More: Indian River County School Board refuses to ban most of the 156 books on group's hit list

About 47 speakers were scheduled to speak during the public input portion of the meeting, each challenging two books, Pippin said. Some speakers did not read their selected passage or provide the name of the book they were challenging.

This story will be updated.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers. Contact her at colleen.wixon@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: More books to be removed from school libraries in Indian River County