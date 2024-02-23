Can Indian River County School Board member Brian Barefoot rescind his resignation?

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Can School Board member Brian Barefoot rescind his resignation?

Barefoot resigned Wednesday from the School Board, saying he was moving out of the district to which he was elected. But he never checked the district boundary maps.

"Talk about a monumental screwup," he said.

Can he take it back?

By Thursday afternoon, Barefoot was trying to withdraw his resignation, that likely had yet to be received by the Governor's Office. He's sent letters, emails and faxes to state elections and appointment officials, trying to fix the mistake.

"I've done everything I can," Barefoot said, adding that one state employee told him not to worry about it. "There's still a degree of uncertainty."

Brian Barefoot

Barefoot moved from his John’s Island home to one on the mainland in Oak Harbor, but still remained in District 5. School Board members are elected countywide, but must reside in the district where they're elected. Barefoot said he received inaccurate information that Oak Harbor was in District 2.

It was Thursday that Barefoot first learned, from a TCPalm reporter, that he still lived in District 5 and did not have to resign.

Barefoot said he should have consulted with the Indian River County elections office before resigning, but did not.

Whether Barefoot still can rescind his resignation still is unknown. The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for information on Thursday.

"Hopefully, this can be resolved," Barefoot said.

Relying on attorney general's opinion?

The Florida Attorney General ruled in 1988 that an elected county official can rescind a resignation under certain circumstances. It cited a 1934 Supreme Court case in which a clerk of the county court rescinded the resignation before the date it was to go into effect. The Supreme Court ruled that, even though a replacement had been named, the resignation could be rescinded.

In submitting his resignation Wednesday, Barefoot said it was effective immediately. However, the attorney general opinion said that the resignation might be able to be rescinded.

“Prior to the granting of a commission signed by the governor or the effective date of the resignation, the governor ‘may not have cause to refuse a withdrawal of the resignation,’” the opinion said.

Brian Barefoot, Peggy Jones were targeted by Ron DeSantis

Barefoot was one of two Indian River County School Board members targeted last year by DeSantis, who urged voters across the state to unseat School Board members who failed to shield students from “woke” ideologies and failed to protect parents’ rights. Barefoot and School Board member Peggy Jones, who also was targeted by DeSantis, each filed for reelection soon after.

Barefoot, who is in the last year of his first four-year term on the School Board, suspended his reelection campaign Monday. Two other candidates, David Dyer and Kevin McDonald, have filed for the seat. Regardless of whether or not he can take back his resignation, Barefoot said, he has no plans to reinstate the campaign and he definitely definitely not seeking reelection.

The confusion over whether Barefoot had moved out of his district may have arisen because of the 2021 redistricting. In 2021, boundary lines were redrawn so that District 5 for the County Commission and School Board included part of the barrier island and mainland communities such as Grand Harbor and Oak Harbor.

