Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers discusses skeletal remains found in 2022

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − An artistic rendering of a man's face from skull dimensions and DNA analysis showed what law enforcement officials said was possibly the appearance of the person whose bones were found in a wooded area off U.S. 1 in December.

Otherwise, no new information has been learned regarding a potential identity or cause of death from research conducted by medical examiners or forensic anthropologists, according to Indian River County Sheriff's Office officials.

Sheriff Eric Flowers speaks during a press conference regarding skeletal remains that were found in December 14, 2022, during an unrelated police pursuit near Grand Harbor community.

"As of this time, we do not know who this person is," said Sheriff Eric Flowers. "...There's nothing in our records whatsoever (and) we had no information about any missing person that matched up."

Flowers provided an update Thursday on the skeletal remains discovered on Dec. 14 in an undeveloped plot of land in the 5300 block east of U.S. 1.

The discovery of a skull and skeleton occurred during a search for three men who ran through Grand Harbor golf course community property after their vehicle crashed near 53rd Street ending a police pursuit from Vero Beach.

A case report from December states a police dog handler found a skeleton along a canal in the 5300 block of U.S. 1

Roughly 90 percent of the total skeleton was recovered from an area stretching over roughly 100 yards on land which Flowers said about 20 years ago was a golf course driving range. The bones were found in "pretty good shape" surrounded by golf balls, cans and debris in a wood line just behind a berm that served as the backdrop of the driving range.

He said it's possible the bones had been there for that same amount of time.

"It's definitely been there for some time," he said. "There's no remnants of tissue."

An artistic rendering of a man's face from skull dimensions and DNA analysis showed what Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said was possibly the appearance of the person whose skeleton and skull was found in a wooded area east of U.S. 1 off 53rd Street on property in the Grand Harbor community Dec. 14, 2022.

The bones were sent to C.A. Pound Human Identification Laboratory at the University of Florida Department of Anthropology, after inspection by the local medical examiner.

The facial image was created by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after no "hits" or possible DNA matches were found among national and local crime or missing persons databases.

Based on genetic analysis, Flowers said the person was believed to be an Asian man in his 40s to 50s, however the testing did not exclude possibility of an Hispanic or Native American ethnicity.

"We're hoping that somebody out there recognizes this drawing as somebody that they know that went missing," he said, adding that detectives presented the image and update as soon as the information was available.

The agency will also submit the genetic material for genealogical study to pinpoint potential family members of the person, but Flowers said those results could take years.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call the agency at 772-569-6700.

