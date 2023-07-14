Indian River County sheriff updates public on 2006 Helen McPherson unsolved homicide

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − Sheriff Eric Flowers said Friday he's confident detectives who continue to investigate the 2006 Helen McPherson homicide case that's now 17 years old, will help bring the killer to justice.

Flowers made his remarks during a news conference at the Sheriff's Office on 41st Avenue, noting better technology and improved forensics over the years.

McPherson, 87, of the 2600 block of 49th Avenue in Vero Beach, was found beaten and strangled in her bedroom July 15, 2006.

Since then, detectives have followed leads, interviewed suspects and witnesses and processed forensic evidence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Regene Helen McPherson, 87, was killed in her Vero Beach home on 49th Avenue July 15, 2006.

Every year, the Sheriff's Office puts up fliers of her at local businesses on the day of the anniversary of her murder, asking if anyone has information on her death.

McPherson, widowed in 2000, lived in Vero Beach for 60 years, was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Vero Beach.

The night before she died, her son and daughter-in-law took her out to dinner at Swensen's, an ice cream parlor and sandwich/burger restaurant which was where Ay Jalisco is today on U.S. 1. Then they watched television at her house and left her home about 8:30 p.m., according to TCPalm archives. The couple returned to her home the next day to check up on her and found her beaten and strangled about 6 p.m.

Deputy Aaron Zawistowski of the Indian River County Sheriff's Office re-attaches crime scene tape in front of the home of Regene Helen McPherson on 49th Avenue in Vero Beach on July 16, 2006. McPherson was found dead in her home the day before.

Investigators said she was not sexually assaulted and nothing was missing from the home to indicate a robbery.

