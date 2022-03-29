Indian River County Sheriff's Office describes Melbourne middle school teacher's arrest

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

In a social media video posted Tuesday morning, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office recounted the details leading up to a Melbourne middle school teacher's arrest on multiple counts of distributing harmful materials to a minor.

Over the course of about three weeks, Sgt. Aaron Scranton chatted online "in an undercover capacity" with Joseph Komjathy, 40, a seventh grade science teacher at Stone Middle School in Melbourne, after receiving a tip. Komjathy believed he was chatting with a 16-year-old girl, Scranton said.

"He ... sent some pretty graphic photographs of himself nude, which led to criminal charges on his behalf out of Brevard County," Scranton said.

During the conversation, Komjathy told the undercover officer that he was in a 'troubled marriage,' the warrant for his arrest shows.

He asked about meeting up in person in Indian River County, though the meeting never came to fruition, Scranton said.

Scranton's team is part of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce, Sheriff Eric Flowers said. They get tips through social media and other platforms about potential predators and often work undercover to catch them.

"We don't want these predators in (kids') video games, we don't want these predators jumping into their cell phones, we don't want these predators on their email, and Sgt. Scranton's team is dedicated to making sure that your kids are safe when they're online," Flowers said.

Komjathy, a Viera resident and retired military veteran, was initially arrested March 23 on an Indian River County warrant and booked at the Brevard County Jail complex in Sharpes.

He's charged with five counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to send nude photos.

Monday, he was transferred to Indian River County Jail with a bond of $300,000.

Komjathy was placed on administrative leave and has since been terminated, Brevard Public Schools officials said. Any parent with concerns are asked to contact authorities.

Komjathy had been a teacher at the school since April 2021.

