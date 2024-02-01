A man who robbed a bank in Fellsmere Jan. 25 led police officers, along with Indian River and St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase, ending in Fort Pierce with the man's capture, according to Fellsmere Police Chief Keith Touchberry and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office recently released this bank robbery pursuit VIDEO from that robbery, after which David Abram Ziesel, 44, of Port St. Lucie, was charged with robbery and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

WATCH THE VIDEO

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River County Sheriff's Office's bank robbery pursuit video