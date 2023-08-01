Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility celebrates 50th anniversary

The Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon celebrated its 50th anniversary last week with birthday balloons and a visit from Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast.

MASSILLON − Fifty years ago, when the doors were opened to Indian River Juvenile Correction Facility, the youth prison housed more than 1,200 young men.

Today, the facility at 2275 Indian River Road has 165 boys; the result of a marked shift in how juvenile offenders are being treated and served, say those in charge today.

"Over the years, we went from the warehousing of kids to now being evidence-based treatment focused, very trauma focused so we can improve the outcomes for the youth," Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast said.

Last week, Indian River celebrated its 50th anniversary, inviting visitors and state and local officials to join in the commemoration.

Ast said she understands that when negative incidents occur at Indian River — such as a riot and standoff last year — it garners media attention, but added that she'd also like to see some attention given to the positive programs and developments there, as well as its staff.

Ast pointed to 50 inmates who recently graduated from a 14-week violence reduction program. Several other youth also graduated from high school, while others earned their GEDs.

"Indian River has an incredible, dedicated staff," she said. "They're very resilient and dedicated to our mission Many of the people who work here, live in this community."

Amy Ast, director of the Ohio Department of Youth Services, speaks last week at the 50th anniversary of the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon.

Amy Ast: 'When you put in low-risk kids with high-risk kids, they become high-risk.'

Ast, a 23-year veteran of the Ohio Department of Youth Services, said that when she started out as a corrections officer, the state had 11 facilities housing 2,100 inmates. Today, Ohio operates three juvenile prisons, with about 500 inmates.

The reason facilities were closed was "quite intentional," Ast said.

In the past, low-risk and medium-risk offenders were housed with violent prisoners, which caused the former to do poorly.

"When you put in low-risk kids with high-risk kids, they become high-risk," she said.

Story continues

Those youth were removed and redirected into intervention services in their own communities.

Amy Ast, director of the Ohio Department of Youth Services, talks with guests last week at the 50th anniversary of the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon.

"That's where we were going to get the best outcomes, and that's exactly what happened in the state of Ohio," she said. "But what has that meant for the three facilities over the years? It means that the population in those three facilities, particularly on this campus, houses some of those with the most highest needs and the highest risk. And the reason I wanted to mention that is because what makes this facility special is the staff that works here. They are the most resilient group of staff I've ever come across, and not only that, they are the most dedicated public servants, I would venture to say, in the state of Ohio."

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry: 'Kids aren't born to be in trouble'

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry described herself as daughter of a Canton police officer, the niece of an undercover Stark County sheriff's deputy, and the sister of a criminal justice professor at the University of Louisville.

"I understand how important it (law enforcement ) is," she said.

A mother of six and grandmother of seven, Catazaro-Perry lauded Indian River Superintendent Charles Ford and his staff for filling the gaps for inmates who may not have had the benefit of a stable home life.

"Parenting is so important to have successful young adults," she said. "You get the children that need help because maybe their parents weren't there, or maybe their grandparents had to raise them. You know, it just doesn't happen; kids aren't born to be in trouble. They are born to have a successful life. They stumble when they don't have a parent or grandparent. They need to be loved and cared for. They need to know that they are important and that somebody cares about them. You're filling a gap that was missed along the way somewhere."

A former nurse, Catazaro-Perry noted that the part of the brain which determines reasoning is not fully developed until a person is at least 25.

"It's not always developed, and they do make mistakes," she sad. "But there is hope, and there's a life for them after leaving this place. I love the idea about the graduation. Graduating from high school is big deal. They're graduating toward a life of peace, and that's really what we're trying to promote in this city."

The mayor also called for more access to mental health services, and expressed hope that some of those incarcerated might someday be able to obtain employment in Massillon, where jobs are plentiful.

Charles Ford, superintendent of the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon, speaks last week at a celebration commemorating the facility's the 50th anniversary.

Indian River is at capacity with 165 youth

Ford was named the 25th superintendent of Indian River this spring after serving for several months on an interim basis. He first worked at the facility in 2003.

"Indian River is a special place to me," he said. "It's home."

During the commemoration, Ford introduced two of his predecessors, Joe Marsilio and Chris Freeman, who shared some of their memories on the job, as well as his staff. He lauded his employees' performance, adding that "the community is our client."

Noting that Indian River is at its capacity of 165 inmates, Ford said he has implemented some changes, including body cameras for the staff, and authorizing some mid-level supervisors to carry pepper spray.

In recent years, a number of staffers have been seriously injured on the job; the result of attacks and uprisings by youth. It's resulted in repeated staff shortages, which puts a strain on those who remain.

"I'm definitely enhancing a lot of family interaction," he said. "We're trying to focus on being trauma-responsive, and building relationships."

Ford said Indian River is always seeking volunteers, noting that the inmates are sometimes more receptive to volunteers than paid staffers.

"We're looking for community engagement because that's where they're going back to," he said.

Reach Charita at 330-580-8313 or charita.goshay@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @cgoshayREP

Charles Ford, superintendent of the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon, speaks last week at a celebration commemorating the facility's the 50th anniversary.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility celebrates 50th anniversary